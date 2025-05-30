Wet Leg review: ‘Short but sweet’

Wet Leg on stage at the O2 Academy in Birmingham on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

In 2021, Wet Leg became an instant success with the ultra-catchy hit ‘Chaise Longue’, and the success of their self-titled debut album brought with it a Brit Award, an Ivor Novello Award, three Grammy Awards, opening slots for Harry Styles and the Foo Fighters and a No. 1 album in both the UK and Australia, but as evidenced by their performance at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse, they are not resting on their laurels.

Having seen Wet Leg opening for the Foos in Manchester, Cardiff and London last summer, this is not the same Wet Leg of old. The iteration of the band has expanded to become a five-piece, with bassist Ellis Durand, rhythm guitarist Josh Mobaraki and drummer Henry Holmes all becoming full-time members. While their production suggests increased musical depth, they are more polished, more rock-y, more confident and even more muscular – figuratively and literally.

Arriving on the stage behind a sea of red and white smoke, the five-piece launched into the highly energetic ‘Catch These Fists’ with vocalist Rhian Teasdale flexing her biceps on a track that combines a punchy riff, a thick bass line from Durand and a driving drum beat – an instant tone setter for an enthralling performance.

The band’s second album ‘Moisturizer’ is hotly anticipated, and while only two singles have been released from the record (the aforementioned ‘Catch These Fists’ and ‘CPR’), this tour sold out as good as instantly, and in the form they were in at the Victoria Warehouse, their belief in their new material is justified. It’s inevitable that Wet Leg will be headlining bigger venues in the not-too-distant future, and it wouldn’t shock me if it happens sooner rather than later.

However, even inside an intimate venue like the 3,500-capacity Victoria Warehouse, the five-piece have the presence of a stadium-headlining band – and one who can make the most intimate setting feel huge. Fan-favourite ‘Ur Mum’ brought with it a sea of earth-shattering screams from pretty much everyone in attendance; the playfully riff-heavy ‘Wet Dream’ is utterly exhilarating in a live setting and brought with it a big singalong; the big choruses of the fuzzy guitar-laden ‘Oh No’ are screamed back to Teasdale in full voice; and the dreamy ‘Supermarket’ is sung back with equal vigour.

The five-piece found a perfect blend of old and new in their set, with five unreleased tracks featuring in the set. ‘Pillow Talk’, littered with distorted guitars and the powerhouse drumming of Holmes, is dance-punk at its finest; the anthemic ‘Davina McCall’, rich with harmonies, is a particular standout; ‘Liquidise’ is teeming with hooks and the sound of fuzzy guitars; ‘Mangetout’ erupts with roaring guitars and punchy drums on an incredibly strong indie-rock anthem; and upon release ‘Jennifer’s Body’ will no doubt become a fan favourite that contends for best singalong on any given night.

As the night came to a close, the five-piece closed out with a one-two punch of the post-punk classic ‘Chaise Longue’, which is utterly majestic live and leads perfectly into a rendition of ‘CPR’ that leaves your heart racing to close out the show and the UK tour. In the end, while only lasting for just over an hour, with frenetic energy and talent to spare, Wet Leg truly delivered with a succinct set that was short but sweet and with major festival appearances at Rock Werchter, Glastonbury and Primavera Sound looming, Wet Leg’s next chapter is about to be written and next time they return to Manchester, it wouldn’t shock me if the Co-Op Live or AO Arena awaits the five-piece.