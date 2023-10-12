Alan Turner was one of the most popular characters on Emmerdale and appeared in the soap for over three decades

Super Soap Week has not disappointed with Emmerdale and Coronation Street pulling out all the stops to ensure viewers are locked in with deaths, betrayal, deceit and main storylines coming to an end.

As every week, fans of Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders have also been keeping up with the show’s history, via classic reruns of the three major soaps which are available weekdays in the afternoon.

A central figure in the classic reruns is Alan Turner. Turner, played by Richard Thorp, was a resident in the Dales for 31 years, making his first appearance in 1982 and leaving the soap for good in 2013.

Turner was a powerful character throughout his time in Emmerdale. He was branded as a bully, womaniser and also turned to drink when he experienced multiple personal tragedies through his two decades on the show.

He became the manager and later owner of Home Farm, and then was the landlord of the famed pub The Woolpack. He was the driver of a minibus that killed multiple people in a crash and his daughter killed his partner.

Alan arrived home following a biking trip to France in October 2013 but died in his sleep after his arrival aged 78. He was buried a week later in Emmerdale Village Cemetery. At his funeral, a group of bikers turned up.

In the present day, Charity - Chas - Dingle’s nemesis Chloe, who is the mother of her partner’s baby, is still alive following a horror crash but mystery surrounds the circumstances of Chas, who may in fact be dead. She was left in the hands of the villainous Harry.