Two celebrities who have come out as non-binary in recent years include Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness and Stay With Me singer Sam Smith

While many people identify as either male or female, not everyone feels that they can fit into either of these two categories.

Non-binary is a term used to describe someone who feel that their gender “cannot be defined within the margins of gender binary” and instead, experience their gender “in a way that goes beyond simply identifying as either a man or a woman” the LGBT Foundation says.

Bex Taylor-Klaus is a non-binary actor you might recognise from films and TV shows like Dumplin, Deputy, Hell Fest and the Scream series. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020)

LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall defines non-binary as “an umbrella term for people whose gender identity doesn’t sit comfortably with “man” or “woman”.

“Non-binary identities are varied and can include people who identify with some aspects of binary identities, while others reject them entirely.”

While some non-binary people perfer the use of they/them pronouns, not all non-binary people use those pronouns exclusively. Some might use she/her or he/him pronouns (or a combination of both, or something else entirely), but they are still non-binary.

Who are some non-binary celebrities?

Singer Sam Smith came out as non-binary in 2019 with a social media post that read: “Today is a good day, so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM. After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think, but f**k it!

British singer-songwriter Sam Smith poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London on February 21, 2018 (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

“I understand there will be many mistakes and misgendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

Jonathan Van Ness, from Netflix’s reboot of makeover show Queer Eye, also came out as non-binary in 2019.

Van Ness feels comfortable using any pronouns, like he/him, they/them and she/her. In their Twitter bio, Van Ness has written “They/He/She”.

Also in 2019, star of Atypical and The Glass Castle on Netflix, Brigette Lundy-Paine came out as non-binary in an Instagram post.

Brigette Lundy-Paine walks the runway as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 08, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

They wrote: “I’m non-binary, always felt a lil bit boy, lil bit girl, lil bit neither. using they/them as of late n it feels right. scary [as f**] to come out n been rly putting this off. But I feel I owe it to myself and to all of us who struggle [with] gender. If you’re NB comment and celebrate yourself! u r beautiful and u r whole.”

Other non-binary celebrities include Nico Tortorella and their partner Bethany C Meyers, Amandla Stenberg, Asia Kate Dillon, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Indya Moore, Lachlan Watson, Janelle Monáe, Sara Ramirez and Liv Hewson.

In 2021, in the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, stars Bimini Bon Boulash and Ginny Lemon moved viewers after they had a very open and heartfelt discussion about being non-binary in one episode of the show.

Bimini Bon-Boulash attends the Gay Times Honours 2021 at Magazine London on November 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Gay Times)

There are also a number of non-binary characters in film and TV, for example

Double Trouble in She-Ra and the Princess of Power

Garnet in Steven Universe

Hange Zoë in Attack on Titan

The Adjudicator in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Crowley in Good Omens

Ripley Lennox in Hollyoaks

Taylor Mason in Billions

Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy

Is Demi Lovato non-binary?

Taking to Twitter in May 2021, Lovato published a thread of Tweets announcing that they were non-binary.

The singer published a video in which they introduce “4D with Demi Lovato”, their podcast series.

In the video, Lovato said: “I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you.

“Over the past year and a half, I’ve been doing some healing and self reflective work. Through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.

Demi Lovato is seen arriving at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them.”

The singer goes on to explain that they feel this “best represents the fluidity [they] feel in [their] gender expression” and allows them to feel “most authentic”.

Lovato added that in the first episode of 4D with Demi Lovato, they were excited to share what this news means to them, and what it may look like to other people.

They said: “I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming into myself.

“I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

In the Twitter thread, Lovato also wrote: “I’m doing this for those out here that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox.”

Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Previously, Lovato also came out as pansexual, which is a sexual orientation that refers to someone who can find romantic or sexual attraction with anyone.

Sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression are all separate from one another.

In August 2022, Lovato made a new announcement regarding their pronouns, saying that they were using both they/them and she/her pronouns.

Speaking on The Spout podcast, Lovato said: “I’m such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity.

“I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again.

Demi Lovato attends the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation 94th Oscars Viewing Party in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men’, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

Lovato continued: “Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted ‘she/her’ again. But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect.

“Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”