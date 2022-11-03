There is much debate over whether there is actually a ‘correct’ way to wear your poppy, but what is the Royal British Legion’s official stance?

Each year, the Royal British Legion raises money through the Poppy Appeal to commemorate those who lost their lives in military conflict.

And on Remembrance Day, the same flowers will be found in wreaths laid at memorial sites across the country.

But how can you get your hands on one, and is there a ‘correct’ way to wear it once you do?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When should I wear my poppy?

In the UK, red poppies become widespread from late October until mid-November every year.

If you’re looking for a more specific date, it’s often suggested that poppies are worn for the two weeks up to and including 11 November.

That would mean wearing a poppy from 28 October onward.

Is there a ‘correct’ way to wear a poppy?

There is much debate over whether there is actually a ‘correct’ way to wear your poppy.

Some suggest they should always be worn on the left lapel, or as near the heart as possible, while others say the flower’s leaf should always be pointing in the 11 o’clock direction.

In actuality, there is no correct way to wear a poppy according to the Royal British Legion.

“It’s a matter of personal choice whether someone chooses to wear a poppy and how they choose to wear it,” they say.

From paper poppies to pins, bag charms to pet poppies, and now on face masks, the best way to wear a poppy is “simply with pride.”

Where can I buy a poppy?

(Photo: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

In 2020, the Poppy Appeal’s volunteer collectors were unable to carry out face to face collections due to the coronavirus crisis.

But this year - as was the case in 2021 - they are returning to local communities, with 40,000 collectors expected to be back on the streets across the country raising funds.

Look out for collectors at shopping centres, markets and city centres across the country.

You can also get a poppy whilst shopping in-store or online at Sainsbury’s, or shop their range of poppy merchandise, also available in selected stores and online.

Many of the UK’s other major supermarkets will also be helping by distributing poppies in stores, including Tesco, Morrisons, ASDA, and Waitrose.

What should I do with my poppy after Remembrance Day?

When the annual Poppy Appeal is over, remember poppies are recyclable.

All of the parts of the poppies can be recycled, and the most effective way to recycle your poppy is to return it to your local Sainsbury’s after Remembrance Sunday.

Alternatively, the paper and plastic components that make up a poppy can be pulled apart and recycled through some local authority household recycling methods.