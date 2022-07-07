Asalha Puja is a religious event observed by Theravada Buddhists

Asalha Puja, also known as Asadha Puja, Asanha Bucha or Dhamma Day is a Buddhist festival celebrating the Buddha’s first sermon - the “Sermon in the Deer Park”.

This sermon taught the four noble truths, which all the various schools and traditions of Buddhism revolve around.

But when is Asalha Puja in 2022, and what is the symbolism behind it? Here’s what you need to know.

When is Asalha Puja 2022?

This year, Asalha Puja falls on Wednesday 13 July. This festival is celebrated on the first full moon of the month of Āsādha.

In the Gregorian calendar, this event typically falls in July, with last year’s date being 24 July. However, the holiday falls on a different day each year as it is celebrated on the full moon day of the eighth lunar month.

What is the symbolism behind Asalha Puja?

Asalha Puja tends to be celebrated in Indonesia, at the Mendut Temple and Borobudur Temple, Cambodia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Laos and Myanmar.

Asalha Puja is also known as Dhamma Day and is one of Theravada Buddhism’s most important festivals as it celebrates the Buddha’s first sermon - the “Sermon in the Deer Park” at Sarnath - a site in India.

In this sermon, he set out the doctrine that had come to him in his enlightenment to his five former associates.

This sermon, which is also referred to as “setting in motion the wheel of dhamma” teaches the four noble truths in Buddhism, which are:

There is suffering (dukkha)

The origin of suffering (Samudāya)

How to cease suffering (Nirodha)

The way to end suffering (Magga) is via the Noble Eightfold Path, a summary of the path Buddhists lead to be free of samsara (the cycle of rebirth).

This sermon also contains the essence of all his subsequent teachings. By the end of the talk, one of the five participants recounted his understanding of what had been said and asked to be received as a disciple, which was granted. This helped establish the first order of monks.

How is Asalha Puja observed?

As it is a religious celebration, Asalha Puja is observed by donating offerings to temples and listening to sermons.

Some of the traditions practised by modern monks include reciting the Eight Precepts, leading meditations, chanting in Sanskrit and leading a candle procession around their temple three times.

What is Vassa?

In Thailand, Asalha Puja is followed by Vassa, also known as the Buddhist Lent or the Theravada rains retreat.

However, it should be mentioned that some people object to the term Buddhist Lent as there is no basis for comparing it with Christian Lent, as they do not come from the same religious ideas.

Vassa is a three-month annual retreat, which takes place from July to October during the wet season. This year it starts on 14 July and ends on 10 October 2022.

During this time Buddhist monks remain in one place and dedicate their time to intensive meditation, with some even choosing to give up meat, alcohol or smoking.