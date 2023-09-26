Great British Bake Off is back again for another season with 13 confectionary cooks vying for baking stardom

Great British Bake Off has finally returned for series 14 with 13 hopeful bakers vying for stardom on this year’s edition of the Channel 4 show. The upcoming season see’s a change in hosts with Alison Hammond replacing Matt Lucas, who stepped down at the end of the last series.

Noel Fielding returns as co-host alongside an unchanged panel of judges including the ever-charming Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. The baking show is known for putting some of the world’s best home bakers to the test, with intense technical challenges and spectacular showstoppers within a weekly theme.

Week one was the fan-favourite Cake Week where the bakers were required to make the perfect vertical layer cake as part of their first signature challenge. Next, the bakers tested their skills in the technical challenge by making the decadent chocolate cake in the GBBO title sequence.

Finally. the bakers pulled out all the stops in the grande showstopper challenge, making a sponge-based cake with a menagerie of animals.

So, who left The Great British Bake Off last night? Here’s everything you need to know about what happened in this week’s episode.

Who was Star Baker?

The star baker for the first week of the new series of Great British Bake Off was Dan. The 42-year-old consistently performed well across the three challenges.

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night?

The first contestant to leave Great British Bake Off 2023 is Amos. The 43-year-old deli and grocery manager from North London left a lot to be desired with his showstopper.

How to catch up on Great British Bake Off

If you missed out on last night’s episode then you can catch up on the full episode on the Channel 4 hub All 4 which can be accessed on your phone, tablet, computer or TV.

Who are the remaining GBBO contestants?

Abbie

Cristy

Dan

Dana

Josh

Keith

Matty

Nicky

Rowan

Saku

Tasha