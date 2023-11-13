The Graham Norton Show fans will be disappointed to see their favourite chat-show host off-air this week in a BBC TV schedule shake-up - find out why

The Graham Norton Show removed from BBC schedule & will not air on TV this week - here's why

The Graham Norton Show fans will be disappointed that they won’t be able to get their chat show fix this week as the Friday night staple has been removed from the BBC schedule. The long-running chat show, which first aired on BBC Two in 2007 before switching to BBC One in 2009, will be replaced this week by Children in Need's fundraising telethon.

In previous years, viewers have been able to get their Graham fix with the chat-show host involved in presenting the fundraising extravaganza. However, it is not yet known whether Graham Norton will be on hosting duties for Children in Need 2023.

The Graham Norton Show isn't the only programme to have its schedule disrupted due to Children in Need's telethon. The One Show and Have I Got News for You, due to air at 7pm and 9pm respectively, have both been cancelled to accommodate the charity drive.

Fans of The Graham Norton Show won't have long to wait until the next instalment, however, as the BBC One show returns the following week. The star-studded cast for the next episode includes Michael Fassbender, who joins the sofa to talk about his starring role in David Fincher's latest thriller, The Killer.

English actress and comedian Jennifer Saunders will also appear on the show, alongside BAFTA-nominated British actor and writer, Daisy Haggard. The night will feature a performance from pop-group Take That.