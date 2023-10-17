Why is The Great British Bake Off not on tonight? GBBO axed from Channel 4 schedule - when is it on?
The Great British Bake Off will not air as usual tonight as the Channel 4 schedule - here’s when it will be back
Fans of the popular Channel 4 show will be disappointed as the show has been axed from the schedule and will not air during its usual slot on Tuesday (October 17). Fans were warned at the end of the last episode the show would be rescheduled.
Last week was bread week and saw Abbi’s Bake Off journey come to an end. Bread week is always a nervous one for the bakers under the watchful eye of the ‘bread master’ Paul Hollywood with many having an off week.
The show has been rescheduled because Channel 4 hold Euro 2024 qualification rights, and England’s crucial game against current Euro champs Italy is being shown on the channel during the time when Bake Off would air.
But fans of the show, which aims to find Britain’s best amateur baker, will not miss a single second this week. The show will have the same amount of episodes and will instead air on Wednesday, October 18.
It may prove a dilemma for TV fans as the show will now clash with other popular programmes including the BBC show Celebrity Race Across the World, Married at First Sight and more.
The show will air at 8pm. Although it is airing a day later, the delay to the show will not cause a ripple effect as The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, will still air at its usual time on Thursday, October 19.