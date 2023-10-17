The Great British Bake Off will not air as usual tonight as the Channel 4 schedule - here’s when it will be back

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of the popular Channel 4 show will be disappointed as the show has been axed from the schedule and will not air during its usual slot on Tuesday (October 17). Fans were warned at the end of the last episode the show would be rescheduled.

Last week was bread week and saw Abbi’s Bake Off journey come to an end. Bread week is always a nervous one for the bakers under the watchful eye of the ‘bread master’ Paul Hollywood with many having an off week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show has been rescheduled because Channel 4 hold Euro 2024 qualification rights, and England’s crucial game against current Euro champs Italy is being shown on the channel during the time when Bake Off would air.

But fans of the show, which aims to find Britain’s best amateur baker, will not miss a single second this week. The show will have the same amount of episodes and will instead air on Wednesday, October 18.

It may prove a dilemma for TV fans as the show will now clash with other popular programmes including the BBC show Celebrity Race Across the World, Married at First Sight and more.

The cast of the 2023 Great British Bake Off. Image: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA Wire