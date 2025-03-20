Game of Thrones fans have been on tenterhooks for literally years, waiting for the final two instalments of the Song of Ice and Fire series.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Author George RR Martin has been working on The Winds of Winter for more than a decade, and is rumoured to have finished more than 1,000 pages of manuscript. His previous target to finish the tome was 2021, but that deadline has obviously long passed. The final volume, A Dream of Spring, is a mystery - it’s not known whether he has started writing that.

In the absence of any hard news of publication date, fans have been reading the runes looking for clues. It’s known that the books will diverge from the ending of the TV series of Game of Thrones, but little else is for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a recap, at the end of the last book, 2011’s A Dance with Dragons, Queen Cersei Lannister's uncle Kevan Lannister and the Grand Maester Pycelle are attempting to undo the damage caused by Cersei's misrule. However, the spymaster Varys reappears and murders both Kevan and Pycelle, revealing that he has been plotting for years for the Lannisters to destroy themselves so that Aegon Targaryen can take the throne, having been raised to be an ideal ruler. The book ends with Varys sending his child spies to finish Kevan off.

George RR Martin has been working on Winds of Winter for 14 years | Getty, Bantam

But here we can turn to technological guidance. We asked ChatGPT what would be likely to happen in the Winds of Winter, and here’s what it said.

“As winter descends upon Westeros, the realm is torn apart by war, intrigue, and the coming of the Others. In the North, Jon Snow lies betrayed by his own men of the Night’s Watch, bleeding out in the snow. But death is not the end for him. Whether resurrected by Melisandre or through warging into Ghost, Jon returns with a new purpose—united the Watch, the Free Folk, and the North against the undead threat. Meanwhile, Stannis Baratheon’s fate remains uncertain as he leads a desperate assault on Winterfell, facing off against the Boltons.

“In the South, King’s Landing teeters on the edge of collapse. Queen Regent Cersei Lannister seeks to regain power after her humiliating walk of atonement, but the Faith Militant and Kevan Lannister stand in her way. Meanwhile, Aegon Targaryen, supposedly Rhaegar’s lost son, has landed in Westeros with the Golden Company. With Storm’s End secured, he marches toward the capital, threatening the Lannister hold on the Iron Throne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Across the Narrow Sea, Daenerys Targaryen is stranded in the Dothraki Sea after fleeing Meereen on Drogon’s back. Captured by Khal Jhaqo’s khalasar, she must find a way to turn the Dothraki into her army if she ever hopes to reclaim her throne. Meanwhile, Ser Barristan Selmy struggles to hold Meereen against the forces of Yunkai, the Sons of the Harpy, and mercenary companies.

“In the Riverlands, Lady Stoneheart, the resurrected Catelyn Stark, leads the Brotherhood Without Banners in a bloody campaign of vengeance against the Freys and Lannisters. Brienne of Tarth, forced into an impossible choice, must either betray Jaime Lannister or die.

“At the Wall, Bran Stark delves deeper into the mysteries of the weirwoods, unlocking ancient secrets of the past. But his visions also reveal the true horror of the White Walkers as they prepare to move south.

“As Westeros burns in war and chaos, the Others advance, bringing a long-forgotten terror to the realm. With the Great Game reaching its climax, no one is safe, and winter will bring death for many before the end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This then begs the question - what will happen at the climax of the Great Game? And this is AI’s answer:

“George R.R. Martin has kept the ending of A Song of Ice and Fire a closely guarded secret, but based on the themes of the series and the way The Winds of Winter is shaping up, the ‘winner’ of the Great Game—the struggle for power in Westeros—might not be a traditional victor in the sense of someone simply sitting on the Iron Throne.

Here are a few possibilities based on major theories and Martin’s storytelling style:

1. No One Truly Wins – The Throne is Destroyed

Martin has often hinted that A Song of Ice and Fire is a deconstruction of traditional fantasy tropes. If so, the Iron Throne itself could be destroyed—either by Daenerys' dragons, the White Walkers, or war itself. The idea of a centralized monarchy might collapse, leaving Westeros ruled in a new way, possibly through smaller independent kingdoms or a council-based government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Bran Stark as the "King"

A major theory, supported by Martin’s original outline and the HBO show’s controversial ending, is that Bran Stark, as the Three-Eyed Raven, will rule Westeros in some form. However, in the books, Bran is more mystical and deeply tied to the ancient magic of the weirwoods, so if he rules, it may not be as a traditional king but as a guiding figure or something even stranger.

3. Jon Snow as the Reluctant Leader

If Jon Snow is resurrected, he may fulfill his duty as Azor Ahai/the Prince That Was Promised by defeating the White Walkers, but at a great cost. If he does claim leadership, it could be reluctantly, and it’s possible he won’t survive long after fulfilling his purpose. Alternatively, he could go into exile or return beyond the Wall.

4. Daenerys Targaryen’s Fiery Conquest—But at What Cost?

If Daenerys survives the conflicts in Meereen and unites the Dothraki and Unsullied, she could arrive in Westeros as a conqueror. But Martin has hinted at a darker path for her, possibly paralleling her father, the Mad King. If she claims the throne, she might rule with fire and blood, but not necessarily for long.

5. Aegon VI (Young Griff) – The False or True King?

Aegon Targaryen (if he is truly Rhaegar’s son) has the Golden Company and a strong claim. If he wins early in Winds of Winter, he may not last long, especially if Daenerys or the White Walkers challenge him. His presence may also serve to create more chaos rather than lead to a true victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. The White Walkers Win—The Doom of Westeros

While unlikely, there’s a possibility that the White Walkers triumph, plunging Westeros into a second Long Night. Martin has stated his ending will be "bittersweet," so a total White Walker victory seems improbable, but their destruction will likely come at a terrible cost.

The Most Likely Ending?

A bittersweet resolution where Westeros survives but is forever changed—possibly without a traditional monarchy, with major characters dead, and with the old world of power and war replaced by something new. The true "winner" may be the person (or people) who reject power rather than seize it.”

So, if any of these transpire to be the truth of The Winds of Winter or A Dream of Spring - you read it here first. And we await hard and fast news from the man himself.