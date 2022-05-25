Wireless Festival 2022 will be held in three separate locations - two in London and one in Birmingham

Fans of hip hop will be thrilled that the Wireless Festival is returning this summer in three locations in England.

Huge stars will perform at Finsbury Park and Crystal Palace in London and the NEC in Birmingham.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initial lineup was announced and includes Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, J.Cole, SZA, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator.

On Monday 28 February the festival announced a further list of artists attending Wireless including City Girls, Tiffany Calver and Kenny Allstar.

The festival will run over two consecutive weekends 1-3 July and 8-10 July.

The first Wireless Festival was held back in 2005 and has since featured headline acts such as Kanye West, Jay Z, Rhianna, Bruno Mars and Stormzy.

Who’s in the Wireless Festival 2022 line up?

Wireless Festival announced many A-list hip hop stars on Friday 25 February.

Here is who is performing at which venue on each day of the festival.

Crystal Palace

Friday 1 July: Chris Brown, A$AP Rocky, The Kid Laroi, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, Fivio Foreign, Sleepy Hallow, BIA, Rico Nasty, Nardo Wick, Snoochie Shy, Kenny Allstar.

Saturday 2 July: J. Cole , Doja Cat, Playboi Carti, Gunna, Ari Lennox, Potter Payper, Northside Benji, Flo Milli, MS Banks, BAS, Lancey Foux, French The Kid, Tiffany Calver, Swarzy.

Sunday 3 July: Tyler, The Creator , Roddy Ricch , Baby Keem , Kali Uchis , Little Simz, Snoh AAlegra, Ghetts, AG Club, Miraa May, Bakar, Knucks, Sainte, Berwyn, Skiifall, Snoochie Shy, Kenny Allstar.

Birmingham NEC

Friday 8 July: Dave, Summer Walker, Gunna, Little Simz, BLXST, Popclan, Fireboy DML, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Unknown T, DJ Target, DJ Edu.

Saturday 9 July: Chris Brown, Cardi B, Lil Baby, Burna Boy, Central CEE, Mahalia, Lil Tjay, City Girls, Arrdee, B Young, Remi Burgz, Jeremiah Asiamah.

Sunday 10 July: J.Cole, Roddy Ricch, D-Block Europe, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Digga D, Potter Payper, Knucks, Enny, Sainte, Background Gee, French The Kid, DJ Target, Sir Spyro.

Finsbury Park

Friday 8 July: Cardi B, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Giveon, Mahalia, Arrdee, Omah Lay, Rema, B Young, Enny, Backroad Gee, Ayra Starr, Cuppy, Sian Anderson.

Saturday 9 July: SZA, Summer Walker, Jack Harlow, BLXST,6lack, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Queen Naija, Yung Bleu, Ace, Nadia Jae.

Sunday 10 July: Niki Minaj, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Polo G, Lil Tjay, City Girls, Fireboy DML, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Unknown T, A1 X J1, J.I., Babyface Ray, Seani B, Tiffany Calver.

How to get Wireless Festival 2022 tickets

General release started at 10am on Monday 28 February.

You can find sign up to get alerts on tickets and new artists announcements on the Wireless Festival website.

Wireless Festival 2022 coverage at home

The festival will be covered by BBC Radio 1Xtra who are partnering with Wireless for the first time.

The radio station will not only bring the live music to fans but also exclusive interviews and DJ sets that can’t be heard anywhere else.

Other information on Wireless Festival 2022

Wireless Festival is not suitable for young children and those under five are not permitted.

Children between five and 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times and will need a full price ticket.

Anyone under the age of 21 may be asked to present ID to check their age upon entry to the festival.

Large bags will not be allowed into the festival and all bags will be searched - the festival encourages attendees to not bring any bag to help speed up any line that the searches cause.