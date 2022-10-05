The Google Doodle today marks World Teachers’ Day 2022

You may have noticed that today the Google logo looks a bit different than usual - that’s because today is World Teachers’ Day, and the search engine has gotten involved using its iconic Google Doodle to pay tribute to teachers around the world.

If this is the first time you’ve heard of World Teachers’ Day, then this is everything you need to know.

What is World Teachers’ Day?

World Teachers’ Day is an annual date that celebrates the step forward for the rights and responsibilities of teachers that occurred in 1966.

On 5 October 1966, a special intergovernmental conference convened by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris adopted the UNESCO/ILO (International Labour Organisation) Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, in cooperation with the ILO.

UNESCO explains: “This recommendation sets forth the rights and responsibilities of teachers as well as international standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, teaching and learning conditions.

A teacher holds a maths class at Whitchurch High School on September 14, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

“Since its adoption, the Recommendation has been considered an important set of guidelines to promote teachers’ status in the interest of quality education.”

The date is also significant because it also celebrates the adoption by the UNESCO General Conference in 1997 of the UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher Education Teaching Personnel.

UNESCO declared 5 October to be World teachers’ Day in 1994.

Each year UNESCO reveals a different theme for World Teachers’ Day, with the 2022 theme being: “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers.”

A teacher talks to her Year 2 primary school students at Halley House School in east London, on March 8, 2021 (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General, International Labour Organisation, Catherine Russell, Executive Director, UNICEF, and David Edwards, General Secretary, Education International for World Teachers’ Day offered this joint message: “Today, on World Teachers’ Day, we celebrate the critical role of teachers in transforming learners’ potential by ensuring they have the tools they need to take responsibility for themselves, for others and for the planet.

“We call on countries to ensure that teachers are trusted and recognized as knowledge producers, reflective practitioners, and policy partners.”

How to say ‘Happy World Teachers’ Day’ - and best quotes about teachers

There are a number of ways you can get involved in World Teachers’ Day, and how you can wish the educators in your life a “Happy World Teachers’ Day”.

You could post on social media using the hashtag #WorldTeachersDay recognising the teachers that have had an impact on your life, whether that’s a friend, family member or a teacher from your school days.

If you’re wanting to share an inspirational message this World Teachers’ Day, but can’t quite put your thoughts and feelings into words, here are some quotes about teachers to get you started:

“The duties of a teacher are neither few nor small, but they elevate the mind and give energy to the character.”

“In a completely rational society, the best of us would be teachers and the rest of us would have to settle for something else.”

Students celebrate their graduation by throwing their mortaboard hats in the air. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“Teaching is a calling too. And I’ve always thought that teachers in their way are holy—angels leading their flocks out of the darkness.”

“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education.”

“Teaching is the one profession that creates all other professions.”

“Teachers have three loves: love of learning, love of learners, and the love of bringing the first two loves together.”

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.”

“One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen can change the world.”

“If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes.”

“Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students.”

What is the Google Doodle?

The Google Doodle celebrating World Teachers’ Day see’s the letters of the logo transformed into different objects associated with school and learning, including a globe, microscope and pencil, sitting behind desks.

The Google Doodle celebrating World Teachers’ Day (Photo: Google)