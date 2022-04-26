Yom Hazikaron laShoah ve-laG’vurah, known as Holocaust Remembrance Day, is a day of commemoration for the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust

A picture taken on April 20, 2020, shows an employee leaving the Hall of Names, bearing names and pictures of Jewish Holocaust victims, at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem

Yom Hazikaron laShoah ve-laG’vurah, also known as Yom HaShoah in Hebrew, and Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Holocaust Day in English, is a day to commemorate the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.

The first official commemorations took place in 1951, and adheres to a date in the Hebrew Calendar.

But when is Yom HaShoah in 2022, and how is the day observed? Here’s what you need to know.

When is Yom HaShoah 2022?

Yom HaShoah is set according to the Hebrew Calendar, falling on 27 Nissan.

As the Hebrew calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the date of Yom HaShoah changes in the Gregorian calendar.

In 2022, Yom HaShoah takes place from sunset on 27 April, to the sunset of 28 April 2022.

Genevieve Pared hugs her son Jason Pared as they look at photographs on display as they visit the Holocaust Memorial during Yom HaShoah-Holocaust Remembrance Day

However, sometimes the date is moved, to avoid any adjacency with the Jewish Sabbath on a Saturday.

If 27 Nissan occurs on a Friday, Yom HaShoah is moved back to the Thursday before - as in 2021. If Yom HaShoah falls on a Saturday - as in 2024 - the observance takes place on the Sunday after.

What are the origins of Yom HaShoah?

In Israel, the first Holocaust Remembrance Day occurred on 28 December 1949, after a decision by the Cheif Rabbinate of Israel announced an annual memorial should take place on 10 Tevet.

Originally, the day was marked by the burial of ashes and bones of Jews brought back from the Flossenbürg concentration camp - and religious ceremonies were held in honour of the victims.

On 12 April 1951, the Knesset (the unicameral legislature of Israel) passed a resolution to establish 27 Nissan as the annual Holocaust and Ghetto Uprising Remembrance Day.

On 8 April 1959, the Knesset officially established the day when the resolution passed the Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day Law.

How is Yom HaShoah observed?

Yom HaShoah begins with a state ceremony at sundown, held in Warsaw Ghetto Square in Israel.

During the ceremony, the national flag is lowered to half-mast, and the president and prime minister deliver speeches.

Holocaust survivors light six torches symbolising the approximately six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust and the Chief Rabbis recite prayers.

Public entertainment is closed as per the law, and Israeli television airs Holocaust documentaries and talk shows.

At 10 am, an air raid siren sounds throughout the nation and people observe two minutes of solemn reflection.

Outside of Israel, Jewish communities observe this day in synagogues on the nearest Sunday as that is the more practical day for people to attend.

A man sits beside a memorial dedicated to victims of the Nazi terror, during the Yom Hashoah Commemoration event

Commemorations typically include memorial services and communal vigils and educational programs.

These programs include talks by Holocaust survivors, candle-lighting ceremonies, and the recitation of memorial prayers.

Some communities read the names of Holocaust victims or show Holocaust-themed films.