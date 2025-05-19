11-year-old's story sparks educational revolution as boys rediscover love of writing

Mum and son, Kate Markland and Gabriel Khan, real life adventures

As educators nationwide grapple with a growing literacy gap that sees boys twice as likely to fall behind in writing by age 11, an innovative solution has emerged from an unexpected source: an 11-year-old boy and his mother's Friday evening storytelling sessions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Adventures of Gabriel, co-authored by Gabriel Khan and his mother Kate Markland, has sparked a groundbreaking literacy initiative that demonstrates how imagination-led learning can transform reluctant writers into enthusiastic storytellers across the UK.

The Crisis: Boys Left Behind in Literacy

Recent research paints a concerning picture of male literacy across the UK:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriel Khan, real life adventures

Boys are now twice as likely as girls to fall behind in writing by age 11 (Education Endowment Foundation, 2022)

as girls to fall behind in writing by age 11 (Education Endowment Foundation, 2022) Writing was the most severely affected subject across primary and secondary schools post-pandemic

subject across primary and secondary schools post-pandemic Oracy skills have declined significantly, with many pupils struggling with verbal confidence and expressive speech (Voice 21 & University of Oxford, 2022)

"We've built environments where children, especially boys, are over-assessed, over-labelled, and under-listened to," explains Kate Markland. "They know when they're being asked to perform rather than create."

A Mother-Son Solution Goes Nationwide

What began as a way to help Gabriel process emotions has become The Adventures of Bradford, a groundbreaking literacy initiative delivering remarkable results and attracting interest from schools across the country:

The Adventures of Gabriel

Immediate Impact:

90% completion rate among participating pupils

among participating pupils Reluctant writers staying behind voluntarily to continue their stories

Teachers reporting the most enthusiastic writing sessions they've ever witnessed

"Even the kids who don't like writing — they didn't want to leave. They asked if we could do it again tomorrow," said one Year 6 teacher.

"I believed in myself so I could create things I didn't even know I could do," reflected a Year 6 pupil.

Gabriel Khan, Author of The Adventures of Gabriel

Breaking Down the Barriers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme addresses four key factors contributing to boys' literacy struggles:

Screen saturation reducing opportunities for verbal creativity

Lack of male literacy role models in primary education

Assessment-heavy curricula that prioritise structure over imagination

Emotional literacy gaps making it harder to connect language with feelings

The Adventures of Gabriel counters these challenges by providing:

A safe creative space for emotional exploration through characters

Male-led narratives that feel relatable and empowering

An intergenerational storytelling model

The flexible StoryQuest™ framework for easy replication in any school

From Family Story to National Recognition

The book, illustrated by Gabriel's grandfather and inspired by stories from his Bradford-born grandmother, represents a powerful blend of family tradition and modern innovation. Its success has caught the attention of educational leaders nationally and internationally.

The project has been accepted for presentation by:

British Psychological Society Conference (2024)

The Canadian Teachers Magazine (2025)

European Conference on Education (ECE2025)

A New Paradigm for Learning

"Normally the teacher tells us what to do. But this time we were free," noted a Year 5 participant, capturing the essence of the initiative's success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Too often, boys are asked to write and speak in ways that don't feel natural to them," Markland observes. "But when we use imagination, humour, and heroism, they light up. Storytelling becomes a gateway, not a chore."

In an education system focused heavily on assessment recovery post-pandemic, The Adventures of Gabriel offers a compelling alternative: a return to imagination, emotional connection, and purpose-led learning that puts the joy back into literacy.

National Expansion Opportunities

Schools and local authorities across the UK are now expressing interest in implementing the StoryQuest™ framework. The programme's flexibility allows it to be adapted to different communities while maintaining its core principles of student-led creativity and emotional engagement.

Initial discussions are underway with education departments about potential regional pilot programmes, offering hope for addressing the literacy crisis on a larger scale.

Looking Forward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the programme prepares for further rollout, Markland's vision extends beyond test scores and curriculum targets:

"Storytelling isn't just a tool for literacy. It's a tool for life. And for boys especially, it may be one of the few spaces where learning, feeling, and expression come together naturally. Through narrative, children make sense of the world around them and their place within it, they explore identity, work through problems, and develop their capacity to communicate complex emotions and ideas. When we give boys permission to tell their own stories, we're not just improving their writing; we're helping them develop essential life skills that will serve them across every domain of their future."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About The Adventures of Gabriel

The Adventures of Gabriel is a children's book co-authored by 11-year-old Gabriel Khan and his mother Kate Markland, illustrated by Gabriel's grandfather. The book has inspired The Adventures of Bradford, a citywide literacy initiative using the StoryQuest™ framework to re-engage boys in reading, writing, and speaking.

About Kate Markland

Kate Markland is a former clinician and educator, the creator of the StoryQuest™ framework, and co-author of The Adventures of Gabriel. Her work focuses on helping children process emotions, develop confidence, and build narrative identity through storytelling. Her StoryQuest™ approach is now being applied in schools, health settings, and family support services across the UK.

Regional Implementation Opportunities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools and education authorities interested in implementing the StoryQuest™ framework in their region can contact Kate Markland for initial discussions about pilot programmes and training opportunities.

Media Contact:

Kate Markland

📞 07301 547 353

High-resolution images, case studies, and interview opportunities available upon request.