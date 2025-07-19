This year’s university hopefuls are now waiting on their secondary school exam results, many with university offers hanging in the balance.

The outcome could see them land a place at their dream school, or left to navigate the Clearing process. But either way, there’s a good chance that come this autumn, they’ll be living in an entirely new city, forging a new life and future career for themselves.

The Complete University Guide recently released its brand new UK university league table for 2026. This comprehensive annual ranking compares some 130 universities across the country using the most recent data available on their entry standards, graduate prospects, research quality, how much they spend on academic services and facilities, student-to-staff ratio, and more – giving them an overall score.

But while things like graduates job outcomes are important, most students want to enjoy their time at university, immersed in a supportive culture that fosters their learning and ultimately helps them leave with a hard-earned degree. On this note, we’ve taken a closer look at how universities compare based on continuation.

According to the Guide, this is the proportion of first-year students who then go on to continue their studies, leave with a qualification, or transfer to a new university – rather than dropping out or deciding university isn’t for them. We’ve limited our list to only those with continuation rates over 95%, a real testament to an institution’s culture.

Here were the 20 universities that met the mark:

1 . University of Cambridge Hailing from the East of England, Cambridge's elite, world-renowned namesake university came in first, with 98.4% of its first-year students continuing on with their studies. The university also ranked first place overall in the Guide's 2026 league table.

2 . University of St Andrews This prestigious Scottish university, based in St Andrews, Fife, came in second with 98% of its first-year students continuing their studies. The university ranked fourth in the overall 2026 league table.

3 . University of Oxford The other half of the esteemed Oxbridge duo, the South East's Oxford came in third, with 97.6% of its first-year students continuing their studies. The university ranked second in the overall 2026 league table.

4 . London School of Economics and Political Science LSE – which as its name might suggest – is based in London, drew with Oxford, with 97.6% of its first-year students also continuing their studies. The university ranked third in the overall 2026 league table.