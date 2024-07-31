51% of female students think tech is not accessible

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Females who do not study Computer Science think learning tech and coding is not accessible.

Bright Network Technology Academy has launched a free 'Couch To Coder' summer programme to help break down barriers to tech careers. After a successful trial last year, the initiative is designed to encourage students and graduates from all academic backgrounds to learn the fundamentals of coding and software development. This programme aims to address the misconceptions around tech accessibility and open doors to tech careers for a broader range of students.

Research from Bright Network Technology Academy reveals:

Accessibility divide - 51% of female students (who didn’t study Computer Science) think that coding + tech are not accessible to them, compared to 34% of males.

Skills priority: Coding ranks as the second most important skill that students want to learn before entering the workforce (outside of their university course).

Gender gap in interest - Tech has the largest gender gap in terms of sector interest - with only 10% of female students and graduates expressing interest compared to 22% of males.

Perceived inaccessibility - Only 20% of students see coding as a very accessible skill to learn. This perception seriously impacts sector interest; when coding is seen as accessible, tech is the number one sector of interest, especially for females. Conversely, if it’s seen as as out of reach, it drops to eighth place out of 10.

Inclusivity: The tech sector is perceived as the second least diverse + inclusive sector to work in (banking + finance is the top)

Bright Network’s data also shows that the number of people graduating each year with a Computer Science degree will remain unchanged, and the gender split among these graduates will also stay the same. Therefore, misconceptions need to be addressed to help ensure a future diverse and inclusive tech workforce.

"Couch to Coder" aims to tackle the accessibility barriers by offering free, comprehensive training on the fundamentals of coding and software development, covering topics such as 'how to utilise AI when coding' to the essentials of CSS. It’s virtual and instructor-led, allowing participants to join from anywhere while receiving expert guidance. The programme will also include an exclusive insights week with live sessions from leading technologists at top brands discussing their journeys and experiences in the tech industry.

Duration : 5 weeks

: 5 weeks Start date : Tuesday, 13th August

: Tuesday, 13th August End date : Friday, 13th September

: Friday, 13th September Application deadline : Wednesday, 7th August at 11:59pm

: Wednesday, 7th August at 11:59pm Sessions released : Every Tuesday at 3pm

: Every Tuesday at 3pm Independent learning: 2 hours a week

Bright Network Technology Academy is part of Bright Network, a platform which connects students + graduates with the opportunities, insights and advice to succeed as the workforce of tomorrow. Its mission is to drive social mobility in the workforce and ensure all graduates have the same career opportunities, whatever their background.