An education expert has predicted that nearly 95,000 fewer A* and A grades will be achieved by six-form students this summer

Students anxiously waiting for their A-level exam results have been told to brace for “a lot of disappointment” as the number of top grades achieved is expected to plummet.

Professor Alan Smithers, of Buckingham University, has predicted that nearly 95,000 fewer A* and A grades will be awarded to sixth-formers in 2023 compared to 2022. This means that around 50,000 teenagers could miss out on the best results - ones which they may have achieved this time last year.

It comes as exam officials are trying to to bring results in line with pre-pandemic levels, after record GCSE, AS, and A-level grades were achieved in 2020 and 2021. This happened when students were not able to sit exams ‘normally’ due to lockdown, and were instead given marks based on assessments by their teachers.

Speaking a few days ago, the government’s school minister Nick Gibb insisted that grades must return to ‘normal’ so that students’ qualifications carry “weight and credibility” with employers and universities. He also added that there is an “expectation” that extra support pupils received this summer - such as equation sheets in GCSE maths and science exams - would not be offered next year.

Other education experts, such as Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), warned that this could be unfair - arguing that “there are many future exam cohorts that have had part of their education disrupted by the pandemic.” But now it seems that this year’s cohort, which also saw learning impacted by lockdowns, will have to brace for lower results too.

A pupil from Hayesfield Sixth Form opens their A-level results at Hayesfield Girls School on August 20, 2009 in Bath, United Kingdom. Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

“During the teacher-assessment years,” Mr Smithers explained, “many students and their parents will have developed unreasonable expectations. Whatever the extent to which top grades are brought down this year, the drop will lead to a lot of disappointment and probably a huge increase in the number of appeals.”

However, he said the results are likely to still be higher than those achieved in 2019 - after exams regulator Ofqual said that boards should err on the side of generosity if standards are slightly lower than in the last year before Covid. This leniency, Mr Smithers continued, may also be offered as a result of teacher strikes’ over the past several months.

Students are due to receive their A-levels results, which often determine what university they can go to, or what job they can get, on Thursday 17 August. GCSEs will be revealed a week later, on Thursday 24 August.

Girls usually do better than boys overall in these exams, but more boys achieve more A*s. However, they were overtaken by girls at A* level under teacher assessment - so it is yet to be seen whether this is reversed alongside the return to exams.