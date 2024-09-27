A-level results 2024: mixed national performance as private tutors lead way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 A-Level results paint a varied picture across the UK. While national averages show only a modest increase in top grades, private tutoring services - particularly those based in London - are making a significant difference.

Tutoring providers such as The Profs Tutors and Westminster Tutors have outperformed national standards, with many of their students securing A and A* grades, significantly boosting their university prospects.

This year, 27.6% of A-Level grades across the UK were awarded at A or A*, an improvement from the 26.5% recorded in 2023. The UK government’s decision to maintain grading standards from 2023 has contributed to the slight increase. However, these figures remain below the inflated results seen during the pandemic. Notably, the proportion of students achieving A* grades rose by 8% from 2023, with 9.3% of students securing the highest mark, compared to 8.6% last year. There was also a 50% increase in the number of students achieving three A*s compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the overall national improvement, regional disparities have widened. London continues to lead the way, with 31.8% of students achieving A or A* grades, compared to just 22.5% in the East Midlands. These figures reflect the ongoing gap between regions, and the significant impact of private tutoring in the capital.

A-level tutoring helps students excel

In the face of tougher grading standards, private tutoring services in London have emerged as essential resources for students aiming for top results. The Profs Tutors, a leading service based in the city, reported that 60% of their students achieved A or A* grades in 2024, more than double the national average. Additionally, 91% of their students improved their grades after tutoring, with many requiring just 22 hours of tailored support to achieve these results, as published in their 2024 results report.

Westminster Tutors, another well-regarded London-based service, has also delivered exceptional outcomes this year. According to their 2024 results, 43% of their students achieved A*-A grades, with 80% earning A*-B grades. Westminster’s 100% pass rate and 88% of students securing spots at their first-choice universities further underscore the effectiveness of their personalised tutoring model.

As one of London’s leading tutoring services, The Profs Tutors have consistently demonstrated their ability to help students achieve top academic results. Their 2024 A-level results show that 60% of their students attained an A or A*, marking a significant improvement from the 10% who were on track for these grades before beginning tutoring. Furthermore, 25% of their students earned an A*, a testament to their tailored approach to tutoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Leo Evans, CEO of The Profs, explained: “Our personalised tutoring goes beyond just academic content; we focus on building students’ exam confidence and bridging knowledge gaps early. That’s what helps them succeed under these tougher national grading standards.”

Westminster Tutors, an Independent Sixth Form College in London, has achieved impressive interim results in 2024. With 43% of their students securing A*-A grades and 80% achieving A*-B, they have also far exceeded national averages. Sean Doherty, Principal of Westminster Tutors, emphasised the significance of their inclusive, bespoke learning model in a message to students:

“Your ability to overcome challenges and achieve success is truly inspiring. You stand as a testament to our inclusive approach to education, and prove that a personalised, bespoke approach to learning was what you needed to succeed,” Doherty said, as part of their 2024 results release.

Westminster Tutors’ students have secured places at prestigious institutions such as Imperial College London, University College London, and the University of Edinburgh, with 88% accepted onto their first-choice courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the key drivers behind the success of both The Profs and Westminster Tutors has been their focus on early intervention. Students at The Profs who began tutoring between October and December saw an average improvement of 1.5 grades, compared to 1.0 for those starting after February. Westminster Tutors similarly emphasise the importance of early, focused intervention as a way to build foundational skills and improve long-term outcomes.

Both institutions have also excelled in helping students who needed to resit their A-Levels. At The Profs, all resit students passed their exams after an average of just 15 hours of tutoring, demonstrating the efficiency of their approach in guiding students through second-chance exams.

The strong results achieved by London’s private tutors reflect broader trends in the UK’s education system. As competition for university places intensifies, private tutoring is becoming an increasingly essential tool for students aiming to secure top grades. The Profs Tutors have received industry recognition for their contributions, winning awards such as “Ed Tech Provider of the Year” and “Tutoring Business of the Year,” highlighting their leadership in the sector.

Westminster Tutors’ similarly high results underscore the value of bespoke, one-to-one tutoring in a challenging academic environment. With London leading the way in A-Level success, the role of private tutors in driving academic excellence is likely to grow in importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 A-Level results highlight the varied performance across the UK, with national averages showing only modest improvements. However, London’s private tutoring services, led by The Profs and Westminster Tutors, are playing a key role in helping students secure top grades and university placements. Their tailored approaches to learning have enabled students to outperform national trends and excel despite the tougher grading standards. As the demand for personalised tutoring continues to rise, these services will likely remain crucial in shaping the future of academic success in the capital and beyond.