A-Level Results Day: Teacher Shares Top Tips to Help Students Stay Calm and Prepared

Exam stress

Getting ready for A-Level & GCSE results day can be nerve-wracking, but with the right mindset and preparation, you can reduce anxiety and feel more in control.

Discounts for Teachers have worked with experienced educators to share a detailed guide to help students manage nerves, prepare in advance, and make the day as smooth as possible.

Prepare Everything Well in Advance

One of the main causes of stress on results day is the last-minute scramble to find important information. To avoid this, take time beforehand to get everything well organised. If you’re applying to university, make sure your UCAS login details are stored safely and easily accessible. This will allow you to quickly check your course status or access clearing information if needed.

It’s also a good idea to familiarise yourself with the clearing process in advance. Write down relevant phone numbers and university websites so you have all the information to hand if you need to explore alternative options. Being prepared like this not only helps you feel more in control but also reminds you that, whatever happens, you still have choices and a path forward.

Kieron Vesey, Head of Geography at Carmel College, St Helens, comments: “It’s important that students know that they have done all that they can, whatever happens. There’s a support network around them for their next step, whatever that may be - they have already achieved great things in getting to this point.”

Prioritise Good Night’s Sleep

Sleep is vital when it comes to managing stress and helping you think clearly. Try to maintain your usual bedtime routine in the days leading up to results day so your body stays balanced and ready.

Trying to sleep when you’re feeling nervous can be difficult so make sure to avoid screens at least an hour before bed so the blue light from phones and laptops doesn’t disrupt your ability to fall asleep. Instead, try calming activities like reading a book, listening to gentle music, or practicing light stretches or deep breathing exercises. In the days leading up to results day, spend time on activities that help you relax, this will keep you calm and make it easier to drift off in the evening.

Vesey continues: “One of the hardest things to do at this time is to relax and focus on those important things in life that give them peace and tranquility. For some, it’s quality time with family and friends, music, either listening or playing, walking the dogs, and being out in wild open spaces … away from stressful environments and negative people.”

If you find your mind racing, journaling your worries before you sleep can help clear your thoughts. Lastly, steer clear of caffeine or energy drinks late in the day, as these can make it harder to settle down and increase anxiety.

Have a Plan for After Results

Knowing what you’ll do immediately after checking your results can take a lot of the pressure off. Plan something relaxing or enjoyable for after, whether that’s celebrating with friends and family or taking some time to yourself and doing your favourite hobby.

Celebrate the hard work you put in, regardless of your results, because effort and resilience are achievements in themselves. And if your results aren’t what you hoped for, having a backup plan, like exploring clearing, considering re-sitting exams or looking at alternative courses, means you won’t feel stuck or overwhelmed.

Results day is just one moment in your academic journey. By preparing thoroughly, getting enough rest, and leaning on your support system, you’ll be in the best possible place to face it calmly and with confidence. No matter what happens, you’ve already proven your resilience by getting this far and there are many paths to success ahead.

