Appliance of science leads to Physics degree for Wrexham student

The appliance of science will see a Wrexham student pursue his dream career.

Louis Jones is preparing to take the next exciting step in his academic journey after receiving an offer to study Physics at Durham University — one of the UK’s top institutions for the subject.

Having completed A Levels in Physics, Maths and Further Maths at Coleg Cambria Yale, the 18 year-old former Ysgol Bryn Alyn pupil has already made a name for himself in the world of physics.

He earned a prestigious Gold Award in the British Physics Olympiad, a highly competitive national competition that recognises exceptional talent and problem-solving ability among sixth form students.

Louis credits much of his success to the support he’s received from Coleg Cambria, and said: “The staff have been incredibly supportive and dedicated to helping us achieve our goals.

“If I wasn’t at Cambria, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to take part in the Olympiad or attend the amazing events they helped connect me with.”

He was also selected for a three-day physics and engineering residential at Magdalen College, Oxford, where he explored cutting-edge topics such as Helmholtz resonance and origami-based spacecraft engineering techniques used by NASA — an experience that further deepened his passion for science.

Looking ahead, Louis hopes to pursue a PhD and a career in university-based physics research, with an interest in also teaching and inspiring future generations of physicists.

He draws inspiration from legendary physicist Richard Feynman and one day hopes to master Feynman’s complete set of university lectures.

Louis extended his gratitude to lecturers Rob Jones and Ekundayo Akinduro (Physics), Alistair Nicholls (Maths), and Nora Richardson, who provided expert guidance through the application process and organised mock interviews with external specialists.

“I’ve grown so much at Coleg Cambria — not just academically, but as a person. I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” he added.