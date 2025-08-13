Applications open now for Earniversity Fast Track Challenge

The NEEB (North Essex Economic Board), in partnership with Earniversity, is delighted to announce that applications are now open for next cohort of the Earniversity Fast Track Challenge, a dynamic six-week programme launching October 2025 designed to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of young innovators across North Essex.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the Fast Track Challenge?

Tailored for 13–18-year-olds, the Fast Track Challenge offers a hands-on, digital-first immersion into entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and employability. Inspired by a successful spring 2025 cohort, this programme blends live coaching, peer sessions, and expert mentorship to nurture business-minded creativity in real-world contexts.

Why Join?

Join the Earniversity Programme

Proven Success: In the March–May 2025 cohort, 39 students from five North Essex schools and colleges participated—and collectively earned £13,000 through reselling, freelancing, content creation, and other ventures.

Award-Winning Achievements: Standout participants included:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top Achiever: Robbie Roots (St John Payne School

Community Leader: Fiyin Folarin (The Beaulieu Park School)

Best Final Project: Emmanuel Ranieri (The Sixth Form College), who grew a LinkedIn following by 500 in just 10 days

in just 10 days Highest Earner: Mika Davies (The Beaulieu Park School), earning £1,407 through reselling

Empowerment Through Experience: The programme equips students with confidence, practical skills, and a clearer vision for self-employment and business ownership.

“I started a Vinted account which I’d been thinking about—but the course prompted me to act… within a few weeks I made £94. Going forward, I want to… start my own art business.” — Lila Davies, 18

“The online coaching sessions… taught me SEO, how to create an online post, and what freelancing is… I now have entrepreneurial skills I can apply in my future career.” — Edward Warnsby, 17

Programme Details

Duration: Six weeks, starting on October 7

Eligibility: Young people aged 13–18 in North Essex Districts of Braintree, Chelmsford, Colchester, Epping Forest, Maldon, Tendring, and Uttlesford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Format: Five weeks of skill-based training (10 hours total: 2 hours/week on Tuesday and Thursday evenings 6-7pm). 1 week of additional coaching tailored to graduates, focusing on skills such as public speaking, reflection, or awards preparation.

How to Apply

Spots are limited—don’t miss this opportunity to turn ideas into income, projects into profits, and ambition into action.

Apply here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScTtyfXz_zUd_2V0lYKS4LeprkUIekGVw5hakjcrpcz3uivPg/viewform