Award-winning homebuilder supports Stoke-on-Trent construction students with donation of recycled bricks

An award-winning homebuilder recently supported construction students in Stoke-on-Trent through a donation of surplus building materials.

As part of its commitment to adopting sustainable practices and having a positive impact on its communities, Lioncourt Homes supplied packets or bricks and blocks to Stoke-on-Trent College, enabling a greater level of practical education for students across a range of courses.

The bricks were supplied from the homebuilder’s popular Queen’s Gate development in the Penkhull area to the west of the city, where there is just one home available for purchase remaining.

This donation will give students the opportunity to work with high-quality, industry standard materials as they continue to expand their knowledge and understanding of construction techniques.

Queen’s Gate currently has one three bedroom home available within walking distance of Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Demonstrating Lioncourt Homes’ commitment to environmental responsibility, this donation helps to keep site waste to a minimum while supporting the local community.

Steve Michael, Assistant Principal – Apprenticeship and Skills, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for this donation of bricks from Lioncourt Homes which will go a long way to supporting our students in the practical modules of their construction course.

“Hands-on activity is crucial to understanding different types of construction practices, and it’s fantastic that Lioncourt Homes have thought of us with materials that would otherwise have been unused.

“It’s great to know that homebuilders operating in our region have important community assets in mind.”

Ben Tunstall, Senior Site Manager at Lioncourt Homes’ Queen’s Gate development, said: “We were pleased to support the construction students of Stoke-on-Trent College through this donation, and we’re happy to learn that they will be of great use for their practical projects.

“At Lioncourt Homes, we’re passionate about re-investing into our communities, and helping the homebuilders of tomorrow is something we’re proud to do.”

Residents benefit from the extensive road and public transport networks, with the A50, A34, A500 and M6 making the north, south west, Midlands and Wales all easily accessible.

Queen’s Gate is also nearby to rural Staffordshire, Cheshire and the Peak District, where charming pubs, restaurants and peaceful walks can be found, with several high-quality schools for all ages in close proximity to the development.