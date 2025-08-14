Awesome academy students achieve outstanding A-Level results

Carrickfergus Academy were celebrating with their students today as they received their A-Level results, with 96% of students achieving at least 2 A-Levels.

"We are extremely proud of all our students who have overcome exceptional challenges over the last few years and have shown true resilience, dedication and maturity to achieve these fantastic results.

"We have been impressed with their positive attitude towards school and their studies, and know that they have the strength and fortitude to be a success in whichever pathway they choose. It has been a pleasure for all our staff to work with these exceptional young people and we wish them the very best for the future."

Special mention goes to Chloe Lockhart who achieved an incredible A*AA, along with Alexander Brown, Holly Keightley, Jack Bonar, Ellie Bradshaw, Ellie Davidson, Leo Da Silva, Filip Gajus, Lucy Hirst, Abeni Magore, Beth McCluskey, Natasha McQuiston and Tia Wharry who were among our highest achievers.

1 . Contributed Stephen Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Chloe Lockhart Top Achiever Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Louise, Tia and Olivia Photo: Submitted Share