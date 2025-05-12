Beech Hall School commemorates VE Day

Tytherington-based Beech Hall School has marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) with a series of commemorative celebrations of recognition, thanks and respect, including awe-inspiring conversations with a duo of war veterans and a celebratory street party lunch.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fostering a sense of community and a theme of thought-provoking reflection, pupils pursued several opportunities to discuss and learn about the landmark date in the UK calendar. Children of all ages from across the school gathered around the flagpole to listen to excerpts of war speeches, before joining together on the school lawn for a traditional-style street party decked with Union Jack flags and a delectable lunch. Pupils also conversed with war veterans Brian Painter from the Staffordshire Regiment and John Painter from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, who shared details of their experiences.

The celebrations were backed with a nostalgic and renowned 1940s melody, featuring classic WWII songs and legendary hits from Dame Vera Lynn. Continuing the theme of the day, video footage of the 1945 VE Day celebrations and the D-Day landings was shared around the school, further reinforcing the significance of the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concluding the momentous occasion, the school’s flagpole once again became the epicentre of proceedings as pupils, staff and guests came together to hear recitals of Sir Winston Churchill’s iconic speeches and to observe a two-minute silence.

Beech Hall School Pupils Pictured with Veterans

James Allen, Headmaster at Beech Hall School, commented: “Commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day - a landmark event in history - is of utmost importance here at Beech Hall School, and it was incredible to see such high levels of engagement and willingness to learn about the occasion displayed by our pupils. I would like to thank our staff members, pupils, and Brian and John for their inspiring talks and conversations, who all contributed significantly to a momentous day.”

Beech Hall School is a non-selective independent school for children aged 6 months to 18 years. It is situated in a beautiful sixteen-acre site on the edge of the Peak District, housing two listed buildings, playing fields and a swimming pool.

The school is committed to providing a child-centred approach to education. Small classes and a focus on the individual mean that quality teaching and learning leads to success. Opportunities beyond the curriculum are just as important as those in the classroom at the school, seeking to provide a truly unique curriculum for every child. A balanced focus on academic attainment, sporting opportunities, emphasising individual strengths and celebrating traditional values are at the core of everything that is important to Beech Hall.

To find out more about Beech Hall visit www.beechhallschool.org