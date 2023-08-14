Belgium university course inspired by Taylor Swift is first of its kind in Europe

The Belgium university will use Taylor Swift's songs to highlight techniques used by famous historical authors such as Shakespeare

The first university course of its kind in Europe has been inspired by none other than Queen of Pop Taylor Swift. The literature course is to be offered at a university in Belgium and will use Swift’s songs to highlight writing through the ages.

The elective module will be taught at the University of Ghent in Belgium. It will highlight the themes, styles and techniques of historical writers throughout the years – from the perspective of Taylor Swift.

Swift often references famous pieces of literature throughout her work, with her UK breakthrough track Love Story detailing a rewrite of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Throughout her discography, the singer-songwriter is also thought to have been inspired by Jane Eyre and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, according to academics.

Another track from Swift’s 1989, Wonderland, uses imagery and themes from the Lewis Carroll novel throughout the song. She compares the tumultuous beginnings of a new relationship to the magical surrealist world that Alice finds herself in.

The course is due to start in the autumn and is called Literature (Taylor’s Version). The parentheses is a nod to Taylor’s re-recording project, a way for the singer to reclaim her works.

Speaking to The Guardian, Emily McCausland, who will be teaching the course, said: "What I want to do is show students that although these texts might seem inaccessible, they can be accessible if we look at them from a slightly different angle. So, Shakespeare, in some way, is actually addressing a lot of the same questions as Taylor Swift is today, which seems crazy. But he is."