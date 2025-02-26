Best World Book Day costumes: 14 outfits to suit every budget from Wicked to The Very Hungry Caterpillar

The Wicked Witch Of The West

With World Book Day incoming fast, sorting out a costume can feel like yet another thing to tick off the list—especially after the spending spree that is half-term.

And if you’ve got more than one little bookworm to dress up, the costs can add up quickly.

One way to keep costs down? Shopping somewhere that gives back and on platforms that offer rewards. Take OnBuy for example, the UK’s largest online marketplace is the only platform worldwide to offer customers instant cashback on every purchase. That means you can pick up a costume and always get something back in the process.

To make things easier ahead of World Book Day 2025, OnBuy has rounded up 14 of the best costumes for every budget, available now:

Budget friendly bargains under £10:

1. Cat in the Hat

2. The Big Bad Wolf

3. Captain Hook

For those looking for some mid-range magic under £20:

4. Dracula

5. Oliver Twist

6. Fantastic Mr Fox

7. Little Red Riding Hood

8. Very Hungry Caterpillar

9. The Lion The Witch and The Wardrobe

For those looking to go all out:

10. Willy Wonka

11. Queen of Hearts

12. Wicked

13. Harry Potter

14. Smaug

Rosie Fitzgerald, Head of Brand at OnBuy.com said: “World Book Day should be fun for everyone—not just for the kids with their creative costumes, but for parents as well, who shouldn’t feel like it’s an added expense.

“With OnBuy, parents can shop smarter, picking up costumes and essentials for their little ones without stretching the budget. And while doing so, they get a little something back for themselves or can add-on face paints or accessories for even less with the instantly redeemable cashback they’ll earn on their purchase. It’s an easy way to make the most of your shopping without the extra pressure."