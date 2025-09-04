Billericay FE Teacher on why male role models in education matter more than ever

Simon Parker shares his skills with the next generation of construction talent.

Research shows 1 in 10 young people in the UK report low wellbeing, with UK teens ranking among the least satisfied globally. The release of Netflix’s Adolescence has only sharpened the nation’s focus on the issue, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calling out the “emerging and growing problem” of toxic online influences on teenage boys.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally, 59% of parents say it is important to have an FE teacher of the same gender as their children, while 1 in 5 believe there is a shortage of male role models in the FE teaching. Against this backdrop, we would like to offer a timely opportunity to spotlight the vital role Further Education (FE) teachers play in providing positive role models for young men.

One such figure is Simon Parker, an FE teacher at South Essex College in Billericay, who has spent seven years teaching Carpentry and Joinery. The FE sector provides training for learners aged 16+, reaching young men at a prime time in their development from boys to adults. Simon's story is a powerful reminder that FE teachers are not just educators - they are mentors, guides, and role models who help shape the values and aspirations of the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon shares: “As a former construction business owner, stepping into FE teaching has transformed not just my career, but my perspective on education. Teaching in FE means I can be present for the moments that matter, whether that’s supporting students through challenges or celebrating their achievements. Teaching in FE can also be flexible and has given me the work-life balance I needed and a renewed sense of purpose.

"My experience working with young people has shaped how I teach. It’s helped me understand what motivates young adults and how they think – I know what support they need as they transition into adulthood and their chosen careers. That insight helps me build stronger connections with my students. I’ve learned to listen more and create a space where everyone feels seen and heard.

"Not every learner has a positive male role model at home. I strive to create a culture of acceptance and understanding, where every learner feels valued. If I can offer that support, then I know I’m doing something worthwhile. Teaching in FE is all about passing on my skills to prepare learners for their future careers but also about showing up, being present, and making a difference.”

With over 1.8 million learners in FE across the UK, and a growing need for skilled professionals in sectors like engineering, construction, and digital, the presence of male educators who can model resilience, empathy, and purpose is more important than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas, with particular demand for professionals from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after and prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree isn’t always needed to start teaching in further education. Teacher training can be completed on the job, meaning FE teachers can begin earning straight away.

There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside their current job or personal responsibilities.

To find out more about how you could be a role model for the next generation, visit: Home page - Teach in further education - Department for Education