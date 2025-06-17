Branding expert weighs in on the wildest ways UK grad students are getting noticed

United Kingdom

Branding Expert reveals the outrageous self-promotion trend taking over the UK graduate job market.

As the class of 2025 enters one of the most competitive job markets in recent history, traditional CVs are being swapped out for cereal boxes, beer cans, and even Google Ads, all part of a growing trend of daring personal branding stunts designed to capture employers’ attention.

These bold moves are gaining traction both online and offline. According to the Institute of Student Employers’ 2024 Student Recruitment Survey, employers are now receiving an average of 140 applications per graduate role: the highest since records began. In this crowded landscape, Aura Print says over 35% of recent UK graduates report using non-traditional CV formats or self-promotional campaigns to stand out. As automated hiring processes and AI-generated applications increase, Gen Z creatives are adding a human touch with analog charm and unexpected flair.

Examples of Wild Grad Campaigns

Cereal Box CVs: Some graduates design custom cereal packaging featuring QR codes linking to their portfolios, sending them directly to creative agencies.

These graduates buy ad space so when hiring managers Google themselves, an ad appears: "Hi Sarah, I'm your next hire."

Marketing students print their work experience on six-packs of custom-labelled craft beer, with each can telling a chapter of their story.

Creative writers upload satirical dating profiles, e.g., "Seeking a long-term career commitment," complete with likes (collaborative teams) and dislikes (low engagement).

One hopeful designer took out a billboard near their dream agency's headquarters that read, "I've got big ideas, and a bigger ad budget."

These campaigns are attracting social media attention and, in many cases, job offers. But what separates a standout idea from a professional faux pas?

The Branding Psychology Behind It

Liam Smith of Aura Print explains that the most successful campaigns follow key branding principles: clarity, relevance, memorability, and emotional appeal. These graduates aren’t just being loud; they’re being strategic, tapping into marketing psychology that’s long understood by advertisers: if you evoke emotion, you’ll be remembered.

Aura Print highlights the power of disruption. In a sea of black-and-white PDFs, a cereal box CV or beer-label portfolio creates what Smith calls a “pattern break.” It interrupts the recruiter’s routine, forcing them to stop, look, and crucially feel something.

In today’s screen-saturated world, Aura Print also stresses the rising impact of tactile branding. Unlike digital CVs skimmed in seconds, printed pieces invite touch, attention, and interaction. These graduates aren’t just creating documents but experiences: physical moments of surprise and connection that linger long after the scroll ends.

Aura Print’s Advice to UK Graduates

Start with Your Story: What makes you different? Think like a brand and develop a narrative that’s authentic and clear.

What makes you different? Think like a brand and develop a narrative that’s authentic and clear. Design with Intent: Use your format to highlight your skills. A packaging designer? Turn your CV into a label. A copywriter? Build a campaign around your job hunt.

Use your format to highlight your skills. A packaging designer? Turn your CV into a label. A copywriter? Build a campaign around your job hunt. Make it Memorable, Not Gimmicky: The best stunts are grounded in substance. A fun format will catch attention, but your ideas and presentation will seal the deal.

The best stunts are grounded in substance. A fun format will catch attention, but your ideas and presentation will seal the deal. Think Tangible: Printed materials, direct mailers, or well-crafted physical leave-behinds can help you leap off the page in a digital world.

Printed materials, direct mailers, or well-crafted physical leave-behinds can help you leap off the page in a digital world. Keep it Professional: Bold doesn’t mean sloppy. Quality printing, thoughtful design, and good writing matter more than ever.

“These headline-grabbing stunts reflect a broader shift in how graduates approach their careers. We’re seeing the rise of ‘Brand Me.’ It’s no longer enough to list your experience; you have to pitch it like a product.

The most effective graduate campaigns combine creativity with strategy. When done right, these aren’t gimmicks, but campaigns. They disrupt the recruiter’s flow and force attention. That extra 10 seconds of curiosity can be all it takes.

However, execution is everything. Design, print quality, tone: it all matters. A clever idea can fall flat if it feels sloppy or irrelevant.

In an age where digital channels are overwhelmed, I believe well-crafted print gives applicants a tactile advantage: when 99% of applications are digital, a physical piece that’s clever, well-designed, and tells a story cuts through the noise.

Grads should lean into who they are and what they can do, and express it in a medium that reinforces their strengths. If you’re a designer, design something. If you’re a copywriter, build a campaign. You’re not just applying, but you’re also introducing your brand,” says Branding Expert, Liam Smithof Aura Print.

As traditional applications fade into the background, UK Gen Z is rewriting the playbook on self-promotion: fusing marketing savvy with personal storytelling. Whether through cereal boxes or street-level ads, the CV is no longer just a document, but a full-scale brand experience.