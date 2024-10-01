Carnegie School of Sport Launches Innovative Executive Master of Sport Leadership Course

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carnegie School of Sport, part of Leeds Beckett University, has announced the launch of its brand-new Executive Master of Sport Leadership course, an innovative Master’s-level qualification that will pave the way for business and sporting professionals with 5+ years’ of experience to develop their careers within sport.

Designed to be undertaken alongside existing working commitments, the course is taught over two years through a combination of theoretical, vocational, and applied learning, supported by lectures from leading speakers in the sports industry.

Modules* will cover off a variety of topics which are vital to the future of the sports industry; presence and influence, strategy, sustainability, commerciality, organisational DNA, and health high-performance. A golden thread of Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (ED&I) will run throughout the entire course in order to create leaders who understand how to develop powerful, inclusive working environments.

Each participant will also benefit from a dedicated Executive Business Coach and a personalised 360-degree leadership assessment, providing insights into their leadership style and growth areas.

A hallmark of the program is its Advisory Board, featuring prominent figures from major sports organisations, governing bodies like UEFA and FIFA, and former elite athletes, who will all lend their expertise to ensure the curriculum remains cutting-edge and relevant to the rapidly evolving sports landscape.

Led by Stewart Regan, former Scottish FA and Yorkshire County Cricket Club CEO, the Advisory Board at launch is made of the below experts:

Polly Bancroft – Grimsby Town CEO, formerly of Manchester United Women

Geva Mentor – Former England netball captain and Commonwealth gold medal winner

Lucia Mijares-Martinez – FIFA Technical Director Women’s Football in Mexico & LATAM

Colin Povey – Former Carlsberg, Northampton Saints and Warwickshire Cricket Club CEO

Steve Round – Professional football coach, formerly of Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa

Shelley Kerr - Former Scotland International player and manager

Leeds Beckett University, through its Carnegie School of Sport, has long been a leader in sports education and research. With a sporting heritage dating back to the early 1900s, the university boasts elite alumni – including recent Team GB Olympic medallists - and a state-of-the-art £45 million sports facility, providing an immersive learning environment for participants.

Located in the heart of Leeds, a city synonymous with sporting passion thanks to the likes of Leeds United Football Club, Leeds Rhinos Rugby League and Netball clubs, and Yorkshire County Cricket Club, the course offers students the chance to study in a city with a rich sporting tradition and deep-rooted connections to global sports networks.

Dr. Sara Ward, Director of Executive Education at the Carnegie School of Sport said: “Carnegie School of Sport has a rich history of shaping sports professionals and future leaders. We’re proud to launch this innovative program that will help build sports leaders of the future, and to help them develop the skills which are needed to navigate and transform the industry.

“Graduates of the Executive Master of Sport Leadership will be equipped to transition into C-suite roles across the sports industry, applying strategic leadership, financial acumen, and innovative thinking to real-world challenges. Whether it’s leading a club, shaping policy at a governing body, or driving commercial growth in a sports enterprise, this course offers unparalleled opportunities for career advancement.”

Applications to the join the first cohort, launching in September 2025, are now open. For more information, visit www.leedsbeckett.ac.uk/carnegie-school-of-sport/executive-master-of-sport-leadership/ or contact [email protected].