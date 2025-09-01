Charity donates sensory teddy bears to North West schools

Disabled children at SEND schools across the North West are receiving a little extra comfort thanks to a heartwarming donation from supporters of the North West PROPS Awards.

The property industry charity has gifted a collection of sensory teddy bears to schools supporting children with disabilities and additional needs.

Weighing approximately 800 grams, the bears help calm the nervous system, improve focus and reduce anxiety. They have a gentle lavender scent and offer multi-sensory calming for children.

The teddy bears have already been delivered to a number of schools across the region including: St John Vianney RC School, in Stretford; Hayfield Special School, in Upton; Delamere School, in Flixton; The Orchards and Greenfold School, in Farnworth, and Chatsworth Academy, in Eccles.

Julie Griffin, family liaison officer from St John Vianney RC School, said: “These teddy bears have been a wonderful addition to our school and they are really helping children with ADHD and autism to regulate their emotions.

“Children will whisper in their teddy’s ears, sit with them for story time and even pick up a book and read it to their furry friend.

“Some of the children have already undergone such a massive positive change - all thanks to a teddy bear!”

These therapeutic toys are part of Variety’s wider efforts to improve the lives of children who are disabled or disadvantaged across the UK. The charity has supported thousands of children through programmes such as the Variety Sunshine Coaches, the Wheelchair Programme, Great Days Out and the provision of vital in-home equipment.

Lyn Staunton, development director at Variety, the Children’s Charity, said: “It’s great to see the difference these toys have made to so many children with additional needs - but none of this would be possible without the help of our sponsors and supporters of the North West PROPS Awards.

“Our upcoming North West PROPS awards 2025 is a great example of the way that the property industry across the North West are leading with their hearts by donating to the amazing work that Variety, the Children’s Charity does across the country.”

The North West PROPS Awards 2025 will take place at The Manchester Deansgate Hotel on Thursday 16 October. The event celebrates excellence in the property industry while raising vital funds to provide life-changing support to disabled and disadvantaged children and young people.

To book a table, please contact [email protected].

For more information about Variety, the Children’s Charity, visit www.variety.org.uk or follow @VarietyGB on social media.