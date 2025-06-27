Chester school earns outstanding praise in latest report

The Queen’s School, Chester is delighted to announce the results of its most recent Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) inspection, which took place in March 2025. Conducted under the new regulatory framework, the inspection found that The Queen’s School met all expectations across the board, with inspectors praising its academic excellence, outstanding pastoral care, and inclusive, ambitious culture.

The report reflects the vibrant, nurturing and high-achieving environment at The Queen’s School, where pupils are encouraged to think independently, collaborate confidently, and aspire globally. Inspectors praised the “well-planned and well-taught curriculum”, describing Queen’s girls as “engaged, articulate and confident learners”. They noted that “mutual trust and respect are tangible and visible throughout the school”.

Headmistress, Joanne Keville, said: “This outstanding outcome is a testament to the expertise, dedication and genuine care shown by our exceptional staff, and to our pupils, who bring The Queen’s School to life every day. The Queen’s School is not just a school, it’s a community and this success belongs to everyone: our pupils, staff, families and governors.”

The report highlighted the academic strength of the school, with 80% of A-level grades awarded at A–B over the last three years and 82% of GCSE grades at 9–6, with most pupils securing places at their first-choice universities.

The Queen's School, Chester

The Queen’s School was also recognised for its rich and wide-ranging co-curricular provision, including music, drama and sport. Inspectors commended “the high level of team participation” and the enthusiasm students show for sport, with many girls gaining recognition at county and national level.

As part of its ongoing commitment to reinvestment in student experience, The Queen’s School is set to open a state-of-the-art astroturf facility this September, further enhancing opportunities in sport. This significant development demonstrates the school’s confidence and stability at a time when many independent schools are under strain from the introduction of VAT on fees, underlining The Queen’s School’s proactive, future-focused approach.

Leadership opportunities and strong classroom discussion were highlighted as visible reflections of the school’s values. “Leaders inspire aspirational thinking, build resilience and nurture independence… creating a vibrant and inclusive community where pupils are encouraged to thrive,” the report stated.

Careers education was another key area of praise. Inspectors noted the strength of The Queen’s School’s extensive careers programme, including alumni links, personalised support and university preparation. “Pupils are helped to make informed choices about their futures… encouraging them to aim high.”

The Queen's School, Chester

The Headmistress added: “This report fills me with immense pride, not only because of the results, but because of what they represent. At a time when the independent education sector faces challenges, The Queen’s School continues to demonstrate the strength, resilience and value of a forward-thinking, values-led education.”

The full ISI report is available online, detailing all the ways The Queen’s School delivers a truly outstanding education that supports every girl to thrive.