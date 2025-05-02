Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields Congratulates Scouts from Cambridgeshire on achieving King’s Scout Award

King Scouts at Windsor Castle

On 27 April, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields had the honour of celebrating Russell Challis and Caitlin Riley from Cambridgeshire at a special event held at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Kent, Joint President of The Scouts, joined Dwayne in congratulating the young awardees for achieving the King’s Scout Award – the highest recognition in Scouting for adventure and skill development.

This year marked Dwayne’s first time attending the annual event in his role as Chief Scout, and also commemorated The Duke of Kent’s 50th anniversary of involvement with the organisation.

Scout Ambassadors, including Astronaut Tim Peake and Olympian Helen Glover, were also there to join in the celebration and cheer on these outstanding young people for their amazing achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. To earn the award, the young people must complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. This award also allows the young people to undertake projects which make an incredible impact and lasting impression within their local communities.

Scouts from Cambridgeshire who earned their King' Scout Award

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said: "Congratulations to each and every one of you on receiving your King's Scout Award. This is an incredible achievement, and it reflects all the hard work, dedication, and passion you've put into your Scout journey. You've shown great leadership, made a real difference, and embraced the true spirit of Scouts. This award is not only a recognition of all you've done, but also a reminder of the amazing things you’re capable of in the future. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you. Keep looking ahead and leading the way!"

King’s Scout Russell Challis, said: "I did an open expedition hosted by Hampshire Scouts in the Brecon Beacons. I didn’t know anyone on the trip, but I ended up making lifelong friends. We had to squeeze into a two-man tent with a stranger, and it rained the whole time, but I still had a great time! I even made a funny video on what not to do on an expedition. During Covid, I helped transform a waste land behind our hut into a great outdoor space for the young people. I’ve also been volunteering to support local Scout groups, even helping a few from closing down."

Caitlin Riley a King’s Scout, said: "I took on the Border to Border trek across Wales, starting at the English border and walking 45 miles to the coast north of Aberystwyth. It was an unforgettable experience, especially since we walked through the hottest recorded temperature in Wales! The path had been left unmaintained after COVID, so we kept getting lost without trail markers, but the stunning scenery made it all worth it. I also had an amazing time in Finland for a residential. I’ve learned ballet, which taught me the importance of balance, core strength, and discipline. I had the incredible chance to build a sensory garden for a community charity that supports those with traumatic head injuries, and I also helped restart a Cub pack that had been shut down due to a lack of volunteers. Such rewarding experiences!"

This annual event at Windsor Castle, has been held since 1934 on the Sunday closest to St. George's Day (23 April) to celebrate young people’s growth. The day is all about positivity, fun, and celebration, with young people and their families enjoying the moment together. It’s a chance for loved ones to proudly watch as the awardees receive their well-earned recognition, and for everyone to share in the excitement. For these young Scouts, it’s not only about the recognition but also about celebrating their journey alongside their peers, creating lasting memories and a sense of pride that will stay with them for years to come.