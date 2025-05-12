Chief Scout presents Pembrokeshire youngster with ‘Unsung Hero' award

On May 9 Chief Scout Dwayne Fields had the honour of celebrating George Bromwich from Pembrokeshire at a special award ceremony held at the Scouts’ home, Gilwell Park.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presenting the Unsung Heroes Award to winners who represent the best in their community for acts of outstanding bravery and selflessness, the Chief Scout was moved by the inspiring personal stories of the winners. A total of 20 young Scouts were selected from more than 100 nominations – out of 475,000 Scouts in the UK.

Combined, this group of fantastic young people helped to save 8 lives, support others at times when they needed it most, spent countless hours volunteering in the community, and raised approximately £56,000 for charitable causes that are personal to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George decided to raise money for a cancer charity, inspired by the loss of both his Uncle and Aunt to cancer, as well as his mother’s own battle with the disease. Determined to contribute towards “the science” behind helping people get better and finding a cure, George set himself the initial goal of walking 50 miles in six weeks, aiming to raise £150.

George Bromwich receiving his award from Chief Scout Dwayne Fields

He began by going on daily walks, documenting his journey in a short video which his mum posted on her social media. Overnight, the video went viral, attracting an overwhelming amount of support and donations. His mum then created a dedicated Facebook page where George would share updates from each walk, often giving shoutouts to his supporters.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, George remained committed, walking through rain and wind across the scenic rural landscapes of Pembrokeshire, including along Brunel Way.

Not only did he surpass his original 50-mile target, completing 70 miles, but he also often walked alongside his school friends for extra encouragement. His efforts far exceeded expectations, ultimately raising an incredible £3,300. Today, George continues to share his journey on his Instagram and Facebook accounts under “George’s Fundraising Walks”, inspiring many with his dedication and heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Unsung Heroes Award is a coveted personal achievement which recognises the amazing skills and endeavours of young people across the Scouts community – from Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and people in the Scout Network.

Ranging in age from five to 20 years, the winners were nominated by Scout volunteers for their outstanding bravery and leadership in the community, showing skills and qualities which are learned by being part of the Scouts and subsequently taken through life. Winners were chosen by an experienced panel of Scout Ambassadors led by the Chief Scout.

These inspiring stories of young people doing incredible deeds for others demonstrate the true spirit of Scouting and show why this fantastic group deserve the title of Unsung Heroes.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said "A huge congratulations to the winners of this remarkable award for acts of courage and selflessness in the community. Being part of the Scouts provides young people with skills they take with them through life, and the stories of these young people represent the highest form of Scouting values. I want to thank you for your dedication and celebrate what is a truly outstanding achievement!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Unsung Heroes Award ceremony was held at Scouts’ home Gilwell Park, celebrating the most courageous young people across the country. Friends, families and Scouts joined together to proudly watch the outstanding young people as they collected the newest Scout award and reflected on the incredible achievement.