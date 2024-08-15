Class of 2024: The jobs school leavers want and what’s available

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Class of 2024 collect their grades, those choosing to jump straight into the workforce after school are seeking Engineering apprenticeships, journalism internships and remote-based positions, according to the latest research from CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job board.

With the cost of attending university estimated to be around £66,560, more school leavers are looking at careers not requiring a degree in 2024.

CV-Library analysed over 1 million jobs advertised on its platform over the last twelve months, revealing the most in-demand jobs for school leavers with the highest number of job seeker views, as well as the positions with most available vacancies.

Flexible, work from home jobs are in high demand from the Class of 2024, with Remote Research Panellist positions proving most popular roles for school leavers, with an average of 2,072 views per position and average advertised salaries of £24,700.

Students sitting during a lecture.

Two technical roles were second and third most popular: Apprentice Gas Service & Repair Engineer (661 views) and Apprentice Rail Engineering Technician (265 views), with both offering routes into well paid careers.

Meanwhile, Journalism Intern (135 views) and Dental Nurse Apprentice (116) roles were also hot property.

By comparison, the job role with most advertised positions available for school leavers was Bus Driver, which saw 1,567 job postings on CV-Library over the last year. This was followed by Support Worker (1,120 jobs), Teaching Assistant (669 jobs) and Business Administration Apprentice (521 jobs).

Overall, CV-Library saw 63,186 jobs targeting school leavers over the last year.

The research also analysed the most cited perks for school leavers, with company vehicles and uncapped commission most likely to be offered.

Table 1: The most viewed school leaver job postings – last 12 months

Rank; Job title; Average job seeker views; Average advertised salary

1 Remote Research Panellist; 2,072 ; £24,700

2 Apprentice Gas Service & Repair Engineer; 661 ; £24,160

3 Apprentice Rail Engineering Technician; 265 ; £20,000;

4 Warehouse Operative; 160; £18,500

5 Journalism Intern; 135; n/a

6 School Finance/Admin Assistant 126; £31,200;

7 Dental Nurse Apprentice; 116; £22,912

8 AAT Trainee Accounting Technician; 116; £23,000

9 IT Apprentice; 110; £23,150

10 Office Assistant; 107; £30,137

Lee Biggins, Founder and CEO of CV-Library, comments: “With the cost of attending university spiralling, more school leavers are questioning whether they want to fork out for a university education, or if it makes more financial sense to go straight into the workforce. Similarly, employers are waking up to the value of hiring school leavers and offering work perks like training courses or company cars to tempt them onboard. For jobs with a talent shortage like Bus Driver, Support Worker and Teaching Assistant roles, the Class of 2024 graduating could mean an influx of talent to fill positions. But they will need to work hard to stand out to students, with apprenticeships and flexible and remote roles topping school leavers’ wish lists.”