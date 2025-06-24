College appeals planning decision to reject community sports facility

Coleg Cambria is fighting a decision to reject a proposed all-weather court in North Wales

COLEG CAMBRIA hopes a new sports and recreation facility that would "benefit people of all ages across north east Wales" will be given the green light.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The college is appealing a decision by Flintshire County Council's planning committee to refuse an application to construct an all-weather pitch at its Deeside site in Connah's Quay.

Supported by the Johan Cruyff Foundation – which promotes and delivers impactful sports and play projects around the world, inspired by the late Netherlands, Ajax and Barcelona superstar – the Kelsterton Road scheme would include associated fencing, access, and lighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new sports facility is also being backed by the Cymru Football Foundation – an independent charity delivering on the Football Association Wales’ commitment to develop inspirational fit-for-future football facilities across the country.

Cambria's Head of Commercial Operations Maria Stevens says the 1,770 square-metre development will focus on the "health and wellbeing of the community" and provide learners with a place to garner added practical experience, for a multitude of sports including netball, hockey, football and more.

"We are disappointed as the development was minded for approval by the county's planning officers," said Maria.

"With regards claims of increased noise and light pollution, the proposed hours mirror the stadium's existing usage so that would not have an impact, and the houses are more than 45 metres away, so light pollution was also not an issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This would not just be another football pitch, and it is not for use by one team; if approved it will be a purpose-built, all-weather, multi-sport court designed to support grassroots, disability and inclusive sport, which is why we are so determined it goes ahead.

“We are aware from studies over many years that the reduction of safe spaces such as this for young people can contribute to boredom and anti-social behaviour. Where projects provide that type of provision there is a positive impact not only on behaviour but also health and mental wellbeing.

“From the feedback we’ve had already, notably from local teams and sports clubs, there is a demand for this and real sadness at the decision, so we hope the planning committee will revisit and reconsider our application.”

Sean Regan, Curriculum Director for Technical Studies at Deeside, added: "Our hope is it will be utilised by people of all ages, notably children whose schools do not have these specialist facilities, promoting health, wellbeing and exercise across the college and the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In collaboration with the Cymru Football Foundation (CFF) and Cruyff Foundation – which will part-fund the project – we still really hope to see it built this year."

In 1997, Johan Cruyff set up his Foundation to encourage boys and girls to develop through sport and exercise.

The organisation has been a huge success, notably its Cruyff Courts, mini sports pitches which encourage and promote skill, speed, teamwork and build confidence on the ball.

Deeside offers a range of indoor and outdoor sports spaces for students and people of all ages across the region, welcoming a wide range of teams, charities and organisations all year-round.

Currently, up to 20 local clubs use Cambria’s facilities for sports including women’s netball squads, Connah’s Quay Tigers Pan-Disability football team, athletes and primary and secondary schools.