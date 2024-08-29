Commuter students on the rise as living costs top £1,500 a month in UK’s most expensive uni cities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

46% of students say they’re planning to commute instead of living in their university town, and it's not hard to see why. New research from personal finance comparison site Finder revealed the average cost of living in uni cities is £1,296 a month, with the most expensive cities topping £1,500 (and London well over £2,000).

With inflation continuing to squeeze, cost of living is a major factor when considering where to go to uni. The 2024 Student Money & Wellbeing survey of 1,200 students in the UK found that almost half (46%) are planning on commuting instead of living in their university town.

And, according to new research from Finder.com, the average monthly cost of living in university cities in the UK is £1,296, despite the average maintenance loan for students being just £633 per month (£7,590 a year). As many students will still be relying on these to cover things like rent over the summer months, students could be finding themselves short on cash. The average monthly shortfall students will have to make up between cost of living and maintenance loans is £663.

Even with the increase in students commuting to and from university, there will still be over a million students leaving home this fall to attend university, according to the latest numbers from HESA*. Factoring in how to budget for their new city will be a crucial step in adjusting to uni life.

The most (and least) expensive uni cities and towns

The cost of living varies across the UK and Finder’s student costs calculator shows how both rent prices and overall expenses change depending on where you study.

London is far and away the city in the UK with the most unis, and students planning to live in the capital are going to pay a pretty penny for it. For students planning on attending one of the 40 universities based in London, the average monthly living costs work out to about £2,210. To account for these higher living costs, those studying in London qualify for a higher maximum maintenance loan amount (up to £13,348pa vs. £10,227 for the 2024/2025 academic year).

Edinburgh comes in as a distant number two, with students attending one of the Scottish capital’s four universities budgeting monthly living costs around £1,672pcm. University students in Oxford (£1,649), Cambridge (£1,623), and Brighton (£1,570) round out the list of the top five most expensive cities in the UK for living costs.

On the flip side, students moving to Stoke-on-Trent to attend Staffordshire University could be set to save. Stoke-on-Trent came in as the most affordable university city in the UK with monthly living costs coming out to just over £1,000 a month at £1,047.

Sunderland is equally budget-friendly for its uni students, coming out to £1,048 a month, followed by University of Hull in Hull (£1,107), University of Cumbria in Carlisle (£1,111), and Lancaster University in Lancaster (£1,113).

You can see how your uni town or city compares to your home town or city using Finder’s student cost of living calculator here: https://www.finder.com/uk/current-accounts/student-bank-accounts/student-living-costs-calculator