Create the best tales with u3a this National Storytelling Week

Members of Gilwern u3a creative writing group

It is currently National Storytelling Week, which is the annual event that offers the chance to celebrate the magic of storytelling! Stories are a wonderful way to relax and escape, and this year, the theme is 'Reimagine Your World'. The u3a movement has given the chance to many of its members to reimagine their own world and make it a reality through the joy of non-formal learning and forging new friendships.

Since it was founded in 1982, u3a has grown to over 400,000 members who are no longer working full-time, the movement offers the chance for them all to learn new skills and have fun!

There are many groups within u3a which celebrate storytelling in different ways, from creative writing groups to book clubs, and also the opportunity to enter short story competitions. Groups range from online or in person, so everyone can get involved. Below you can see from the case studies mentioned, the benefits that members enjoy from just some of the writing and book groups which are abundant in u3a.

Kathryn Bestwick, Group Leader of Torbay u3a Creative Writing Group says: "When our session finishes on the 2nd Monday of the month I come away feeling uplifted and my head already buzzing with plans for the following month. Creative writing is such a wonderful way of keeping that brain busy and focused. When we write we tend to do it in isolation so coming together to share our efforts is a form of release. We share inner thoughts and ideas. We create imaginary worlds and characters and we recount memories. We listen to each other. We have fun. Putting the words on paper helps us get our thoughts in order. It gives a sense of purpose and the opportunity to write regularly."

Kathryn continues, "Storytelling is an age-old practice. What we do is not new. It's timeless and infinite. The creativity is in how we use the words and not necessarily the content. We seek to entertain while communicating as an individual. We have a wealth of life experience between us and a range of perspectives. Our group provides a safe environment where we can explore, document, and try out our tales. We give each other food for thought and there's plenty of discussion. We have a lovely sense of trust which is essential for members to feel confident in sharing their work. They're a great bunch and we've made new friends."

Mark Stobbs of Exeter u3a Book Group says: "I am exposed to books that I might not have chosen myself, which broadens my reading range. Engaging in discussions allows us to uncover different opinions and perspectives. We often see characters, situations, and themes in diverse ways, leading to a deeper understanding. It’s enjoyable to either agree cheerfully or, at times, to disagree strongly."

Mark continues, "This is a fun way to learn more about human nature, history, geography, social issues, and the joys (or shortcomings) of good writing while in good company. I appreciate highlighting memorable passages, humour, and key themes in the story. There’s also the opportunity to compare the book with other works by the same author or with different authors writing on similar topics."

Elaine Yates, Subject Advisor for Storytelling in u3a, says: "Although I have enjoyed telling stories all my life, my connection with Storytelling and u3a started in 2010 when I took part in the u3a Summer School in Cirencester to do Storytelling, led by Stella Porter, who was the Storytelling Subject Advisor. I had a wonderful time and as soon as I went home, I decided to start a Storytelling Group in my own u3a. It is still going strong! We usually meet in a member’s home, but we also have told stories in a wide variety of places including Bluebell Woods, libraries, a children’s education centre, bookshops and a pub! I eventually took over from Stella as Subject Advisor and we kept going all through the COVID lockdowns by using Zoom, which still proves extremely useful. Zoom enables u3a members from all around the country, who haven’t a Storytelling Group in their area, to join us. These links with other u3as are brilliant! We have made many friends!"

Elaine continues, "Oral storytelling has been part of human culture long before the written word. We all tell personal stories to each other daily. It is an intrinsic part of life! Modern storytelling in u3a groups takes many forms including traditional folk tales, classical myths and historical accounts, as well as modern imaginative and humorous tales. It is excellent, enjoyable memory training, often through visualisation and it brings people together to be enthralled and entertained.

Through storytelling, we can experience joy, sadness, grief, empathy, elation and many more emotions. Stories enable us to understand life - and ourselves."

Image is of members of Gilwern u3a creative writing group, photographed by Sally Corrick

If you are interested in joining u3a, simply find your local u3a at www.u3a.org.uk/join or email [email protected]