Darlington named UK’s fifth cheapest city for university students, according to latest study

Darlington named UK’s fifth cheapest city for university students

Starting university is an exciting chapter: new mates, new routines, and for many, the first taste of independence. But amid all the excitement, there’s one not-so-fun reality: money. With the cost-of-living crisis still making headlines, students across the UK are feeling the pinch more than ever, from sky-high rent to pricey pints on a night out. So, where can students actually afford to live without rinsing their bank accounts?

A new study by Best Financial Planners has revealed the UK’s most affordable university cities and the results might just surprise you. The study analysed 100 cities across the country, using a data-driven approach to work out where students can truly stretch their student loan the furthest. To ensure a well-rounded picture of affordability, they examined 14 key factors, including average rent, transport, grocery costs, and entertainment expenses, all of which were scaled, weighted, and combined to produce the final rankings.

The methodology gave heavier importance to essentials like rent, utilities, and transport (each weighted at 12%), while still factoring in lifestyle and social expenses such as dining out, fitness, cinema tickets, and even how many coworking spaces or tours under £20 were on offer. The research drew from publicly available data including the Office for National Statistics, Numbeo, Tripadvisor, and Coworker.

Darlington rounds out the top five with a score of 68.48 and punches well above its weight when it comes to affordability. Rent is a standout strength, averaging just £438 per month, making it the third cheapest city in the study. The town also offers solid value in day-to-day spending: groceries average just £35.60, earning Darlington a place among the top 10 cheapest cities for supermarket staples, while internet bills are a reasonable £27.50, ranking in the top 20 for affordability. Dining out is also manageable, with meals coming in at £60 a month, placing Darlington within the top 30 cheapest for restaurant spending.

But where Darlington really earns student-friendly points is in its leisure costs. Beer lovers will be happy to hear that the town offers the fourth cheapest domestic beer prices, with a month’s supply of weekend drinks averaging just £48. Fitness enthusiasts can also breathe easy, with gym memberships costing only £20 per month, the third cheapest in the study. Cinema tickets are also a bargain at just £6 a month, making it the second cheapest city for a regular trip to the big screen.

That said, transportation isn’t Darlington’s strong suit. With average monthly travel costs of £63.50, it’s the most expensive among the top 10, which could be a strain for students relying on buses or trains. However, Darlington redeems itself with a generous helping of green space, boasting six parks, which offer both relaxation and recreation without the price tag.

At the top of the list, Southend-on-Sea proves that living by the sea doesn’t have to drain your student loan. While rent averages £529 (16th cheapest), the city makes up for it with seriously low transport costs (£35), broadband (£26.80), and utilities (£127.50 – 3rd cheapest overall). With cheap groceries (£35.65), second-lowest cinema prices, and budget-friendly beer (£52/month), it’s no wonder this coastal gem claims the number one spot. Blackburn, in second place, shines for its low rent (£478 – 9th cheapest), bargain meals (£50 – the cheapest among the top 10), and affordable internet (£25.33), though it stumbles slightly with higher utility bills (£260). Burnley, ranked third, offers exceptional value across the board, from £431 rent (2nd cheapest) to the lowest beer (£40), cinema (£5.75), and McDonald’s costs (£24/month) in the entire study.

Salford claims fourth place with standout perks like £34 transport (2nd cheapest) and the lowest broadband cost in the UK at £21, while groceries and beer remain affordable too. But its high utility bills (£294.20 – 2nd most expensive) and lack of parks are definite drawbacks, even if it does boast the most budget coworking spaces in the top 10. Hull follows in sixth place with affordable rent (£449) and good-value transport, though meals here are the priciest of the bunch at £64 per month. In seventh is Telford, attractive for its wide range of budget tours, but its higher rent (£535) and steepest transport costs (£99.48) keep it from climbing higher. Scunthorpe, in eighth, is weighed down by hefty rent (£642), while Worcester (ninth) sits safely in mid-table with no standout wins or pitfalls. Rounding off the top 10 is Weston-super-Mare, a charming coastal town with unfortunately the highest rent (£750) and expensive transport (£93.50) — lovely for a day out, but perhaps less appealing for a full academic year on a student budget.

On the other hand, London, Oxford, Basingstoke, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Sunderland, Bedford, Sutton Coldfield, Bath, and Manchester ranked as the most expensive cities for university students.

Top 10 cheapest cities for university students:

Rank City Total Score 1 Southend-on-Sea 71.32 2 Blackburn 70.08 3 Burnley 69.99 4 Salford 69.93 5 Darlington 68.48 6 Kingston upon Hull 67.77 7 Telford 67.09 8 Scunthorpe 66.65 9 Worcester 65.58 10 Weston-super-Mare 64.73