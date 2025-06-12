Data reveals: Best UK cities for graduates in 2025

Expert shares the UK’s most promising cities for new graduates, offering the best blend of job opportunities, affordability, and lifestyle.

Graduation brings the freedom to choose what comes next, and where. But with rising rent prices, uneven job markets, and a widening digital divide, the decision of where to move after university is more complex than ever.

To help new grads make smarter relocation choices, Wolf River Electric has compiled a comprehensive index ranking the best UK cities for graduates in 2025.

Using data from LinkedIn, Adzuna, the U.S. Census, NOMIS, and regional sources, SmartMove.us compared locations across metrics such as graduate job availability, salaries, rent, commute time, lifestyle amenities, education level, crime rates, and internet speed.

Top 5 UK Cities for Graduates

City Index Score Westminster 6.683 Bath 3.922 Brighton & Hove 3.849 Newcastle upon Tyne 3.641 Cambridge 3.592

Why These Cities Stand Out

Westminster : Home to a dense concentration of graduate jobs, especially in politics, tech, and finance, alongside a highly educated population and world-class amenities.

: Home to a dense concentration of graduate jobs, especially in politics, tech, and finance, alongside a highly educated population and world-class amenities. Bath : Combines beautiful architecture and historical charm with a strong job market and high-quality lifestyle options.

: Combines beautiful architecture and historical charm with a strong job market and high-quality lifestyle options. Brighton : A haven for creative professionals and entrepreneurs, Brighton boasts a robust cultural scene and decent starting salaries.

: A haven for creative professionals and entrepreneurs, Brighton boasts a robust cultural scene and decent starting salaries. Newcastle upon Tyne : Offers an attractive cost of living, lively student culture, and solid job prospects in business and healthcare.

: Offers an attractive cost of living, lively student culture, and solid job prospects in business and healthcare. Cambridge: Known for academic excellence, it also supports a fast-growing tech industry and start-up ecosystem.

While London dominates headlines, it’s Westminster that claims the top spot, offering unparalleled career and lifestyle opportunities for new graduates. Surprisingly, smaller cities like Bath and Brighton also emerge as strong contenders thanks to their mix of job availability, social amenities, and high educational attainment.

“Choosing where to begin your post-university life has never been more critical, or more complicated. With the economic aftershocks of the pandemic still influencing job markets, housing affordability, and remote working patterns, graduates need to approach relocation with a more data-informed mindset than ever before.

Our 2025 Graduate Index was designed to simplify that decision by bringing together diverse datasets that reflect not just employment prospects, but also lifestyle quality and digital infrastructure: factors that matter deeply to younger generations. While it’s no surprise that Westminster tops the list, what stood out was how well smaller cities like Bath and Brighton performed. These places are proving that you don’t need to be in a mega-city to launch a successful and fulfilling career.

What we’re seeing is a decentralisation of opportunity. Graduates are increasingly drawn to locations where rents are manageable, communities are vibrant, and broadband is fast, making hybrid or remote work more viable. This shift is empowering people to prioritise wellbeing and work-life balance without sacrificing ambition.

Ultimately, the choices don’t boil down to where the jobs are, but where you can build a life. And with the right data, graduates can make smarter moves that align with both their career goals and personal values,” says Moving Expert, Justin Nielsenfrom Wolf River Electric.

For graduates weighing their next move, the data suggests thinking beyond traditional capital. Cities on the rankings can offer compelling combinations of affordability, opportunity, and livability. Smart relocation decisions can set the tone for long-term success.