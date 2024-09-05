A former music teacher and organist at Eton College has been permanently banned from teaching in England after he was found to have conducted internet searches for indecent images of children on a school-issued laptop.

David Goode, who worked at the prestigious Windsor school for nearly 17 years, carried out the searches between March 10 and December 7, 2021 and the Teaching Regulation Agency panel determined that his actions were sexually motivated.

According to the panel’s decision, Goode had been previously warned in February 2017 for using the school’s IT network to access pornography. However, on December 6, 2021, the school’s IT monitoring system alerted the safeguarding team to "several suspicious searches" made on his school laptop. A subsequent review of his internet activity revealed that Goode had searched for terms including "gay little boys."

Following this discovery, Goode was suspended on December 9, 2021, and later arrested by police for possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

Although police took no further action due to insufficient evidence proving Goode's possession of such images, a representative from Thames Valley Police noted that “the only reason” Goode wasn’t prosecuted was because he did not have the images in his possession, adding that "there was no doubt in the police’s mind that Mr Goode accessed such images," according to the TRA panel.

Despite being under investigation, Goode resigned from his role at Eton College in April 2022 before an internal disciplinary hearing took place.

The TRA panel found that Goode's conduct amounted to "unacceptable professional conduct" and behaviour that could "bring the profession into disrepute." While Goode expressed remorse, apologised, and outlined efforts to address his behaviour, the panel recommended a prohibition order preventing him from teaching indefinitely, with no option for a review period.

David Oatley, acting on behalf of the secretary of state, upheld the panel’s recommendation, issuing the order on August 13, 2024. Oatley said: "This means that Mr David Goode is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

“Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Goode shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach."

Goode retains the right to appeal the decision within 28 days of receiving notice of the order.