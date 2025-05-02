Duke of Edinburgh’s Award participants from East Hampshire welcome The Right Honourable Damian Hinds MP

The Right Honourable Damian Hinds MP speaks to DofE participants from The Petersfield School.

Young people from The Petersfield School in Petersfield today welcomed The Rt Hon Damian Hinds MP – telling him about the impact their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) has had on them.

Many of the students who met with Damian Hinds MP told him about their contributions to the local community through their DofE volunteering and the positive impact they have made.

They also shared stories from recent expeditions and spoke about the benefits of the DofE Award and the effect it has had on their personal development.

The Petersfield School have supported over 300 young people to start a DofE Award since 2022. In the last year alone, participants from the school have collectively given 4,238 hours of voluntary service to the local community.

The Right Honourable Damian Hinds MP with headteacher Mark Marande & DofE participants from The Petersfield School.

Lily, 15, who achieved her Bronze Award at The Petersfield School, said: “Doing the DofE was great for building mental resilience as you had to keep going even when you didn't want to do something. This is definitely helping me now in preparing for my GCSE exams.”

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Bronze and Silver Award holder Rowan, said that completing the Award has been inspirational and really helped him think about his future career choices.

The Rt HonDamian Hinds, MP for East Hampshire, said: "It was a real pleasure to meet the students from the Petersfield School taking on the challenge of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. The programme provides so many valuable opportunities - building resilience, teamwork, leadership, and a strong work ethic - all essential skills for life. The strong focus on volunteering and giving back to society is what makes the Award so special and it's something we must continue to support and value. It's inspiring to see the programme thriving in East Hampshire, with over 700 young people taking part this year.”

To do their DofE, young people aged 14-24 choose activities in four sections: improving a Physical and Skills activity, Volunteering for a cause of their choice, and completing a demanding Expedition. Along the way they have fun, grow in resilience and self-belief, discover new talents and passions, and learn practical skills to help them in future – while working towards a highly respected Award.

Commenting on her expedition experience, Belle, 14, who has achieved both her Bronze and Silver DofE Awards, said: “The expedition pushed me to my limits, but I finished it and am so proud of myself for doing it.”

Bronze and Silver DofE Award holder Daisy, 16, said: “The expedition was really good fun. We went to Exmoor in Devon and had such amazing views every day; it made the walking easy!”

A record-breaking number of young people started their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award across the UK in 2023-24 – with more than 330,000 starting their DofE and more than 545,000 participating. Young people contributed an astonishing 4.7 million hours of volunteering as part of their DofE.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award wants to see 1.6 million young people start their DofE by Spring 2026. It has launched ambitious projects to fund schools and community organisations in the UK’s most deprived areas to start offering the DofE, to expand into more prisons and young offender institutions, and to support more young people with additional needs and disabilities to achieve their DofE Awards.

Hayley Holden, Operations Manager at The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “We are delighted to showcase the DofE provision at The Petersfield School to The Rt Hon Damian Hinds MP and demonstrate the impact the Award has on local young people and the wider community.

“The DofE is more relevant now than ever before for young people – helping them build lifelong skills like resilience, teamwork and self-belief - and it is great to show the incredible difference that young people are making to their communities through their Award across East Hampshire.’’