The mum of a girl suspended on her first day back to school for having red hair and false lashed has pleaded with staff to understand why her daughter cannot fit in with their policies.

Ella Harding, who is 14, was sent home from school within an hour of arriving to start the new term in Year 10. She was told the colour of her hair – bright red from a box dye – as well as her false stick-on eyelashes were against the academy’s uniform policy.

And this is not the first time Ella has been suspended. Last year she spent an estimated 40 per cent of the time either in isolation or at home due to similar ‘violations’ of uniform policy, says her mum April.

However, she is urging people to understand that this is not simply an act of defiance from a teenager. In fact, there is a heartbreaking reason behind Ella’s fashion choices.

"She has complex mental health problems, many centred around the way she looks. She pulls her eyelashes out as a form of self-harm, so she has no natural lashes at all – they are non-existent,” she said.

Ella, who lives in Milton Keynes and goes to Oakgrove school, has self-esteem so low that she detests her natural mousey blonde hair and refuses to leave the house unless it is dyed red.

"That’s the colour that makes her feel comfortable. She’s dyed it red for the past two years,” said April. "She says she would rather be dead than be seen without her hair dyed. That’s how bad her mental health problems are.”

Ella receives help and support from a council social worker, who has explained the position to Oakgrove school. April has also spent “countless hours” trying to negotiate with school officials each time her daughter is punished.

"She is a hard-working and bright girl. She is not being suspended or put into isolation because of her behaviour; she’s a solitary, introverted girl and is never disruptive. And her uniform itself is spot on – it’s just because of the way she looks,” she said.

"The majority of the staff and teachers think she is great and a pleasure to teach. It’s only one or two that won’t accept the reason she looks they way she does. Each time I try to reason with them, they just quote their ‘policies’ to me… They are denying my daughter an education.”

Today Ella returned home sobbing, said April. She already suffers from an eating disorder, and each time she is punished she refuses to eat.

"I wish the school realised what they were doing to her and how much worse they are making her mental health,” she said. "This country spends billions telling kids to be who they want to be, yet the school to trying to squeeze her into a box that simply cannot fit in.”

NationalWorld’s sister title the Milton Keynes Citizen called Oakgrove School, part of Kingsbridge Educational Trust, and asked to discuss Ella’s case. But headteacher Mr Tett sent a message via the receptionist that simply said: “No comment”.

The school’s uniform policy is here. It states: “Students' hair should be all one colour, and close to the student’s natural hair tone.”

Ella consented to her story to be told in the Milton Keynes Citizen in a bid to help other students with mental health problems.