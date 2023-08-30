Schools are reopening soon for most parts of the UK, here are the term dates for England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland.

With summer holiday almost over, parents all over the UK are eager to get their children back in school for a new school year but many are already looking forward to planning their next family holidays.

As more schools and local councils are becoming more strict about children’s absence from school without a valid reason, parents therefore need to carefully plan their holidays around the school calendar or risk being fined.

The latest term dates for schools in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland have been issued by councils, with Scotland having a head start with the school reopening on August 16.

Now, with less than a week until the children return to school for most parts of the UK, these are the important dates you need to know, including the Christmas holidays and the February half-term.

However, for more accurate information, people are advised to check with their local authority and their child’s school.

England & Wales term dates 2023-24

In England and Wales, term and holiday dates may differ by local authority, but the majority of schools follow this pattern.

Autumn term

Start of term: Monday, September 4

Half term: Monday, October 23 to Friday, October 27

End of term: Thursday, December 21

Christmas holiday: December 22 to January 5

Spring term

Start of term: Monday, January 8

Half term: Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16

End of term: Thursday, March 28

Easter holiday: March 29 - April 12

Summer term

Start of term: Monday, April 15

Early May bank holiday: Monday, May 6

Half term: Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31

End of term: Monday, July 29

Scotland term dates 2023-24

Start of term: Wednesday, August 16

Half term: Monday, October 9 to Monday, October 16

End of term: Thursday, December 23

Christmas holiday: Friday, December 24 to Friday, January 5

Spring term

Start of term: Monday, January 8

Half term: Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16

End of term: Thursday, March 28

Easter holiday: Friday, March 29 to Friday, April 12

Summer term

Start of term: Monday, April 15

Early May bank holiday: Monday, May 6

End of term: Friday, June 28

Northern Ireland term dates 2023-24

Autumn term

Start of term: Friday, September 1

End of term: Thursday, December 21

Christmas holiday: Friday, December 22 to Tuesday, January 2

Spring term

Start of term: Wednesday, January 3

Half term: Thursday, February 15 to Friday, February 16

End of term: Wednesday, March 27

Easter holiday: Thursday, March 28 to Thursday, April 4

Summer term

Start of term: Friday, April 5, 2024

Early May bank holiday: Monday, May 6

End of term: Friday, June 28

Can I take family holidays during term time?

According to the Government website , you have to get permission from the headteacher if you want to take your child out of school during term time. Failure to do this will put you at risk of being fined.

You can only do this if: