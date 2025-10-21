England’s KS2 class sizes rise as KS1 numbers fall

Child drawing

A new study identifies which regions have the fastest-growing class sizes.

The research, conducted by online tutoring platform TutorSpace , examined GOV.UK data to determine which regions in England have experienced the most significant changes in class sizes between the 2020/21 and 2024/25 academic years.

KS1

England’s KS1 classes, including Reception and primary school, have decreased by 1.5% over the last five academic years, going from an average class size of 26.6 pupils in 2020/21 to 26.2 pupils in 2024/25.

School

The East Midlands recorded the highest reduction at 2.30%, bringing the average class size down from 26.1 pupils in 2020/21 to 25.5 pupils in 2024/25.

In second place, the South West saw a 2.28% reduction. On average, KS1 class sizes fell from 26.3 pupils in 2020/21 to 25.7 pupils in 2024/25.

The North West saw the third-largest decrease at 2.26%. The North East and Yorkshire and the Humber follow in fourth and fifth, with class sizes reducing by 1.59% and 1.52% on average, respectively.

KS2

In comparison, average KS2 class sizes increased by 1.1% between 2020/21 and 2024/25. England’s average KS2 school class sizes rose from 27.6 pupils to 27.9 pupils on average, according to the new study.

London and the South East have the highest increase at 1.1% in the last five academic years. London’s average class size rose from 27.2 pupils to 27.5 pupils, whereas the South East saw a slightly higher rise from 28.1 pupils to 28.4 pupils.

The East Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East of England, the North West, and the West Midlands saw the second-highest increase in average class sizes at 0.7%.

The North East and the South West show the smallest increase, with class sizes rising by 0.4% or 0.1 pupils on average in the last five years.

Patrick Nadler, CEO of TutorSpace and head of the German national tutoring association, commented,

“These findings display a clear divide between KS1 and KS2. The average size of England’s Reception and primary school classes are decreasing, especially in the East Midlands, while average KS2 school classes are increasing.

“Class sizes are extremely important. While smaller class sizes allow teachers to build stronger relationships with students and deliver personalised teaching techniques, larger class sizes can lead to reduced engagement and success.”