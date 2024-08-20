Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magherafelt High School staff were delighted with the students' AS and A2 achievements last Thursday.

Principal Mrs Anderson said: "Our A2 results are outstanding and despite awarding bodies’ efforts to bring results back in line with pre-pandemic outcomes, our students performed brilliantly. "The number of students achieving 3 or more grades at C or better is higher than we’ve seen in the last 9 ‘normal’ years. In 12 A Level subjects, no one got less than C. In 9 A Level subjects, no one achieved less than B.

“All Hospitality, ICT, Sport and Double Award Sport students got A* or A grades. Our A Level Maths ran to A2 for the first time ever with 66% achieving grade A and the rest, grade B. Huge congratulations to our students and their teachers, support staff and families, without whose support none of this would be possible. We wish each of you God’s richest blessings as you progress to the next stage of your education.

"Our AS students have equally proven themselves with amazing individual achievements and some super overall performances from subject areas and we look forward to you all coming back to do great things!

“Huge thanks also to the fantastic staff in our partner schools for all their commitment and support. Our students’ collaborative learning experiences were outstanding thanks to you."