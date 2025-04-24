Executive leadership redefined: Glion announces new Master’s for the future of hospitality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glion Institute of Higher Education has announced the launch of a new Executive Master of Advanced Studies in Hospitality and Business Leadership, designed to equip professionals with the strategic acumen and leadership capabilities required to thrive in the global hospitality industry.

This 12-month, part-time programme blends academic excellence with real-world relevance, offering flexible online learning alongside an immersive on-campus experience in Switzerland.

It is tailored to professionals with at least three years’ experience and is ideally suited to rising managers, entrepreneurs, career changers, and executives seeking formal recognition of their leadership credentials.

Developed with industry needs at its core

Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

Designed with the realities of executive life in mind, the programme combines academic rigour with a practical, applied approach to learning. Over four 12-week modules, participants will explore a broad spectrum of topics including disruptive business models, sustainability, corporate finance, digital marketing, operations management, and organisational transformation.

The flexible online format enables professionals to balance their studies with full-time roles, while still engaging in dynamic peer discussions and faculty-led sessions. The in-person Residential Week held on Glion’s Montreux campus provides invaluable networking, immersive learning, and exposure to industry innovation through behind-the-scenes visits and expert workshops. A final Business Research Project consolidates learning through a strategic challenge aligned with each participant’s career context.

Dr Antonina Santalova, Academic Dean, commented: "We created this Executive Master’s programme for professionals eager to take the next step in their careers. Whether you’re an up-and-coming talent or a well-established leader, this programme provides a valuable space to sharpen your strategic thinking, explore key insights into hospitality trends, and bolster your executive presence. It’s designed to be intensive, relevant, and flexible, ensuring that it fits seamlessly into your busy schedule while delivering transformative learning.”

A diverse and ambitious cohort, and globally recognised credential

The Executive Master of Advanced Studies in Hospitality and Business Leadership welcomes a wide array of profiles, from mid-level managers and entrepreneurs to experienced professionals outside the hospitality sector seeking a structured industry transition. The curriculum has been carefully crafted to serve this diversity, offering participants both deep sectoral knowledge and cross-functional leadership skills applicable across global business environments.

Graduates will earn a degree worth 60 ECTS (30 US credits), adding academic weight to their professional achievements. With its modular design and a balanced weekly workload of 14–18 hours, the programme allows for flexible integration into participants’ personal and professional lives. The first intake begins on 24th November 2025, and applications are now open via https://www.glion.edu/programs/executive-master-of-advanced-studies-in-hospitality-and-business-leadership/.

Founded in 1962, Glion Institute of Higher Education is a Swiss institution offering bachelor’s, master’s and executive degrees in hospitality, luxury and finance to an international student body across three campuses in Switzerland and London, UK.

Glion ranks number six among the world’s top higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management in the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject. It also holds number three globally in employer reputation, highlighting its strong industry recognition and ability to meet employer expectations.

Part of the Sommet Education network, a world leader in education and training in the hotel and luxury industry and culinary arts. Glion is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).