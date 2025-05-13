Family hardship fuelled mum-of-two’s nursing dreams with learndirect

While coping with the emotional and practical challenges of caring for two children with complex needs, Emma Handley, 38, completed her Access to Higher Education Diploma (Nursing) through learndirect, putting her one step closer to achieving her lifelong dream of working in the NHS.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma, who lives in Cornwall, first went to university after college but struggled with the academic demands.

“I studied at university initially when leaving college but unfortunately failed,” she said. “I just wasn’t able to learn independently very well and really struggled with the academic side of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For years I struggled with the fact I’d ‘failed’ but the passion to care for people and my drive to learn never left.”

Emma Handley

Turning pain into purpose

In 2019, Emma’s daughter Merryn was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of five. Fortunately, Merryn recovered, and the experience solidified Emma’s determination to return to education, but in a non-traditional way.

“I had to give up employment to look after my other daughter - now 13 years old - who has autism and does not attend mainstream education. When she had a tutor, I was going out of my mind with boredom so thought I’d give online learning a go. I really wanted to go to college but knew this wasn’t possible.”

Emma enrolled on an Access to HE Diploma (Nursing) with learndirect in September 2023. With the course being 100% online, Emma was able to fit studying around her children’s routines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I take my eldest daughter to various provisions around Cornwall during the week so I would find libraries or a Wetherspoons to sit in and study whilst I waited for her.”

Initially unsure about online learning, Emma was quickly won over by the support and resources available.

“I can now see why I failed university the first time. learndirect has taught me much more than college ever did, such as writing styles, and how to prepare academic work. I never knew half of this before. I’d do it again definitely!

“The flexibility was perfect, it just fitted in when I was able to do it. Being able to submit drafts helped in the beginning, and the recorded lessons were obviously very useful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balancing family life and study was a challenge, but Emma remained focused on her goal.

“It was hard, there were times I wanted to give up, but I lessened the pressure on myself and looked at it as a means to an end, the end being to get to university. Less stress on myself resulted in great work.

“My husband was very supportive, ultimately I want a better future for all of us, so they drove my determination.”

Planning her next step

Having completed the course, Emma is now looking to gain experience in mental health support while preparing for university in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got to wait to go to university until my daughter is less dependent on me,” she said. “I’ve applied to do a Level 2 mental health course and applied to work as a bank Healthcare Assistant (HCA) in mental health to gain some experience in the field before I commit.”

While Emma’s initial plan didn’t work out, in hindsight, returning to education in later years after gaining life experience has given her a professional advantage.

“I’ve always worked in a caring profession, but seeing the great work the nurses and doctors did at saving my daughter just made me more determined to be a part of that. I can offer so much more now than I could as a 20-year-old: compassion, life experience, empathy and drive.”

Her advice for anyone unsure about returning to education with learndirect?

“Give it a go! There’s plenty of help and with a two-year time limit to complete it, it’s a no brainer.”