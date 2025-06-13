First national community for families of independent schools launches to present united front

Left to right: Betina Blake, Cliff Lane, Michelle Daniells, and Nikki Balletta.

The Association for Families of Independent Schools (AFIS) has launched to bring together supporters of independent education so their voices are heard in the national education conversation.

For the first time, parents, carers, extended family, alumni and staff of independent schools, have a nationwide community and a central platform through which to engage, collaborate and support private schools.

AFIS is the only organisation that brings families and schools together, providing members with exclusive services and benefits, and a platform through which to participate in discussions and research.

Officially launched this week, AFIS states its goals as:

1. Offering AFIS members a central platform through which to engage with other supporters of independent education, share ideas and opinions, receive perks and special offers, and take part in important research.

2. Funding and commissioning independent, robust research to contribute to a more balanced national debate about independent education.

3. Generating funds for schools to offer more means-tested fee assistance for more young people.

Families simply sign-up to an annual membership (free and paid options are available) and have access to tailored content, discussion groups, events and research participation, as well as exclusive offers on goods and services from AFIS sponsors.

Schools can also join AFIS; school membership is free and, as well as a vehicle for wider participation, schools receive a proportion of AFIS revenue in donations for their means-tested bursary provisions.

AFIS founder Michelle Daniells said: “AFIS exists to champion and celebrate independent education in the UK. With the collective input of our members (families and schools, together) we can bring positivity, truth and balance to the discussion. Additionally, with the strength in our numbers and attractiveness of the AFIS audience to consumer brands, we are able to partner with selected companies who are offering AFIS members lots of valuable perks.”

For the small team of committed parents who have brought AFIS to life, “a national, unified platform for all supporters of independent education is much needed”. Their pre-launch surveys confirmed the demand and highlighted parents’ needs and concerns, shaping the creation of AFIS.

“The independent education landscape is changing rapidly, in no small part because of the recent addition of VAT to school fees: fewer families are able to choose an independent education for their children and schools are having to reduce the amount of fee-assistance they offer to families,” Michelle explained. “The debate around private schools has become more divisive and destructive. We decided to do something productive to help families, children and schools.

“Parents, from all walks of life, make choices about education (state or private) based on the specific needs of their children and their family circumstances. Most of the families we know at our private schools are not wealthy. We make personal and financial sacrifices in order to do what we believe is best for our children. Many families have support for paying fees, either directly from the schools or from grandparents and other family members.”

AFIS will fund, commission and publish independent research and analysis, providing a clearer picture of the demographics of independent schools’ families and increasing awareness of the societal and economic contributions they and their schools make.

Michelle added: “AFIS is passionate about creating a credible, unified and powerful voice that will shout loudly and in the right directions, to counteract the negativity and biases that are divisive and detrimental to all children and to society as a whole. Together, we are helping to enhance and safeguard the future of independent education as part of the vibrant mix of UK schools.”

AFIS is not a lobbying or campaign group, receives no funding from political groups, and is aligned to no political party.