Five ways teachers can boost student success: what works during exam season

By Katie Palethorpe, Business Manager for Schools at Bookmark – a specialist in teacher recruitment working with schools and colleges across the UK

As the summer term gets into full swing, teachers and students across the country are preparing for the most high-pressure period of the academic year: exam season.

Whether it’s GCSEs, A-Levels, BTECs or college assessments, these exams carry huge weight – not only academically, but emotionally, too. And too often, we see the impact stress and unrealistic expectations can have – on both learners and staff.

Statistics show that the mental health of almost four in every five young people (79%) is negatively impacted by exams. That should stop us in our tracks.

With this in mind, here are some effective tips for teachers on how we prepare students, how we communicate and how we support wellbeing in and out of the classroom.

1. Build consistency early on

One of the biggest pitfalls during exam season is the panic that sets in when revision is left too late. Students are often overwhelmed by where to begin. Teachers can play a vital role in helping students break their revision into manageable chunks over time, rather than cramming at the last minute.

Consistent reinforcement of key topics, regular low-stakes quizzing and building revision into weekly homework from early spring onwards can make a huge difference. It reduces stress, builds confidence and improves retention.

2. Teach students how to revise

We often assume students know how to revise effectively – but many don’t. Teaching revision strategies like active recall and spaced repetition help students study smarter, not longer.

Rather than passively highlighting notes, encourage pupils to test themselves with flashcards, mind maps or practice questions. Show them how to build their own timetable and rotate subjects to keep things fresh. These small changes can boost their sense of control, which is crucial during exam season.

It’s also important to remember that every student learns differently, so by providing a variety of revision techniques, we can make sure students find the revision method that works for them.

3. Make exam techniques clear and manageable

Success in exams isn’t always about knowing more – it’s often about knowing how to tackle the paper. Take time to walk students through past papers, showing them how to break down questions, interpret command words and manage their time effectively. Key skills like planning answers, understanding what examiners are looking for and staying calm under pressure can make all the difference.

For many students, it’s confidence – not content – that’s the barrier. Regular exposure to exam-style tasks helps make the process feel more familiar and far less intimidating.

4. Wellbeing preparation

With four in five students reporting exam-related anxiety, looking after their wellbeing is vital. For many students, exams might be the first time they experience stress or anxiety, so preparing them for it and giving them advice on how to handle these feelings is key. This may mean checking in with students regularly, normalising conversations about stress and creating a calm, supportive classroom atmosphere.

Encourage breaks, fresh air and screen-free time. Consider starting lessons with a five-minute wind down or anxiety-breaking exercises.

5. Teachers need support too

It’s easy to forget that teachers feel the pressure too. Long hours, marking and the emotional labour of supporting stressed students can be exhausting – and if staff are burning out, they can’t effectively support others.

We need to take teacher wellbeing seriously. That starts with small, realistic changes:

Set clear boundaries: Avoid working outside of work hours where possible. This may be hard with the increased workload, but having your own personal time to unwind is important

Use micro-breaks wisely: A five-minute walk, switching off the screen or simply stepping away from the desk can do wonders during a packed day

It’s worth it: Seeing all the hard work that pays off when students succeed can be particularly rewarding

The exam season will always be challenging – but with the right preparation, mindset and support systems, we can help students thrive rather than survive.

We also believe this is the time to look after the educators behind the scenes. Because when teachers are empowered, their students follow suit.

Katie Palethorpe is Business Manager for Schools at Bookmark, part of The Protocol Group – a leading recruitment provider with over 29 years’ experience supporting schools, colleges and education providers across the UK.