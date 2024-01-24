A primary school in Kent is charging parents £6 if they are late to pick up their child

A primary school has imposed a stricter rule on parents by charging them £6 if they are late to pick up their child. St Peter's Church of England Primary School in Folkestone in Kent said the decision was made due to the impact it has on teachers from completing their work.

According to ITV's This Morning, Headteacher Toni Browne warned under the rules, the students will be placed in an after-school club and parents charged £6 for the privilege. In a newsletter to parents, she wrote: "We have an increasing number of children who are being collected late at the end of the day, without the office being informed or any apology to staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Staff have work to complete once children have been dismissed and arriving late to collect your child prevents staff from being able to get on with their work. From Term 2, children who are collected late from school on more than one occasion, will be put into an after school club and a fee of £6 will apply.

"We understand that occasionally lateness can’t be avoided and in these cases it is important you call the school office, so we know you are running late."

A primary school in Kent is charging parents £6 if they are late to pick up their child