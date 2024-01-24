Folkestone: St Peter's Church of England Primary School in Kent charges parents £6 for late pick-up
A primary school is now charging £6 if they are late to pick up their child as it imposes stricter rules on parents
A primary school has imposed a stricter rule on parents by charging them £6 if they are late to pick up their child. St Peter's Church of England Primary School in Folkestone in Kent said the decision was made due to the impact it has on teachers from completing their work.
According to ITV's This Morning, Headteacher Toni Browne warned under the rules, the students will be placed in an after-school club and parents charged £6 for the privilege. In a newsletter to parents, she wrote: "We have an increasing number of children who are being collected late at the end of the day, without the office being informed or any apology to staff.
"Staff have work to complete once children have been dismissed and arriving late to collect your child prevents staff from being able to get on with their work. From Term 2, children who are collected late from school on more than one occasion, will be put into an after school club and a fee of £6 will apply.
"We understand that occasionally lateness can’t be avoided and in these cases it is important you call the school office, so we know you are running late."
On Facebook, the majority of parents said they are supportive of the new rule, saying that this should curb 'repeat offenders'. One said: "Fair enough, I'd just appreciate that they've kept my child safe while I've been held up."
