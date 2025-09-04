Football legend Chris Kamara and TV star Nick Hewer back Street Child charity’s campaign to get children around the world into education

Chris Kamara Street Child

International children’s charity Street Child has launched its new Back to School campaign, urging the public to help get children around the world back into education.

As children across the UK head back to school, celebrities are backing Street Child’s appeal to ensure the most marginalised children globally can do the same.

More than 60 million primary school-aged children worldwide are currently out of education, often due to lack of resources, conflict, environmental disasters or other emergencies.

The UK-based charity works in more than 25 countries to ensure children are safe, in school, and learning.

The Back to School campaign asks the public to pledge the equivalent of £4 a month (just £1 a week) to support a child’s education for a whole year.

For every regular gift set up before the end of September, Street Child will commit to enrolling a child in school this term.

Street Child Co- Founder, Lucinda Dannatt, said: “As a mum of four boys, back to school this year is full of milestones for our household: two ‘last first days’ – one for my eldest finishing school and one for my youngest completing primary – and two ‘first days’ of starting exam courses for the middle boys. Each is facing new challenges, has new ambitions, is excited to see friends and can’t wait to get on the rugby field! Full of possibility and opportunity.

“Tragically, right now, more than 60 million primary-aged children around the world do not have that possibility or opportunity, and many never will.

“Street Child is expert in enabling children to access education in some of the most disaster-hit and lowest-income countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

“Education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty. For every year a child spends in school, their life chances improve enormously and so do the lives of future generations. For just £1 a week, we can get a child into school this year and set them on the path to a better future.”

Backing the campaign are Nick Hewer, football legend Chris Kamara, TV presenter Ade Adepitan, and fashion designer Foday Dumbuya (the creative mind behind the 2024/25 Arsenal away kit).

Speaking in support of the campaign, Nick Hewer said: “Education is opportunity. Not only is it the key to unlocking a child’s full potential, but it also helps build relationships, strengthen economies, and lift entire communities out of poverty.

"The first day of school is all about the excitement of unlimited possibility and for £1 a week, Street Child can help children in the world’s lowest-income countries experience that joy. I’ve seen first-hand the impact of Street Child’s work and encourage everyone to support them this back-to-school season.”

Chris Kamara said: “Education gives children confidence and opens doors to new opportunities. Every child deserves the excitement of their first day back at school, putting on their uniform, stepping into the classroom, and believing in a brighter future. Street Child is making this possible for the most marginalised children around the world, and I’m proud to support this campaign.”

Fashion designer Foday Dumbuya said: “Having visited Street Child's programmes in Sierra Leone earlier this year, I witnessed first-hand the transformative power of education in communities that, being from Sierra Leone myself, hold such a special place in my heart. I met incredible people - parents, children and caregivers - that Street Child works with, who have faced hardship but are determined to build bright futures, and education is the first step.

"For just £4 a month, you can support a child’s education and provide them with the tools they need to change their lives. I encourage everyone who is able to support Street Child’s Back to School appeal this year so that every child can experience that magical first day feeling.”

Ade Adepitan said: “Education is more than lessons in a classroom – it’s freedom, it’s choice, it’s hope. Too many children are denied that chance simply because of where they are born or the challenges they face. Street Child is breaking down those barriers in the most disaster-hit and lowest-income countries, helping children go to school for the first time and imagine a future full of possibilities. By supporting their Back to School appeal, you can be part of that change and give children the start in life they deserve.”

For more information about Street Child and the Back to School campaign, visit https://www.street-child.org/back-to-school/